What must it have been like for 195,000 unemployed, unmarried, physically fit Pennsylvania men aged 18 to 25 to come to the wilds of Tioga in the 1930s to participate in the great experiment — nicknamed Roosevelt’s Tree Army? to get paid in exchange for backbreaking work in the forest?
Bob Edkin, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources naturalist, spent a portion of this past Sunday, Oct. 3, unraveling different scenarios of what that experience must have been like. Attendees learned how the Harrison and Colton Point state parks were developed. The event was sponsored by the DCNR and the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association.
In the midst of the Depression, these young men arose early in the morning to the sound of an Army trumpet, took a jaunt around the camp, followed by a round of vigorous calisthenics and then off to a hearty meal of flapjacks and plenty of coffee. The crews were then turned over to the forestry department which assigned various tasks: building pavilions, fire pits, trails, erosion control, building bridges and planting seedlings.
After being inducted into the CCC at Fort Meade, the young men were transferred by train to the wilds of Tioga County. Participants received $25 per month for their labors; $20 was sent home and $5 was used to go into town on Saturday nights or to be used in nightly gambling bouts. Workers were fed, clothed, and provided a bed in dormitories.
Why was Tioga chosen to host large numbers of workers? The answer is that the area contained 35% public lands that were ripe for developing recreational facilities. The goal of the Pennsylvania Parks Department was to have a state park facility within a 25-mile distance of every Pennsylvania resident.Edkin also mentioned that women were not forgotten. There was a work program provided for them, also.