The three members of Fire in the Glen are bringing a lively performance of blistering fiddle tunes, mug-thumping pub songs and a few soulful ballads and airs to the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre stage at 104 Main St., Wellsboro at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
Playing a blend of traditional Irish, Scottish and maritime tunes and their own brand of “Celtic eclectic” will be Amanda Wells on guitar, Rod Nevin on pennywhistle, ukulele and Scottish smallpipes and band founder Tom Knapp on fiddle and bódhran drum. All three sing.
Not only will the trio be performing on June 4 at the Deane Center but will return to the area on Wednesday, July 21 to perform at the Williamson High School Auditorium at Tioga Junction as part of the Endless Mountain Music Festival’s 15th Summer Season.
Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. To purchase tickets and reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.