On Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m., North Sea Gas, a highly entertaining Scottish folk band, is returning to to the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

This will be their fifth performance in Wellsboro.

Dave Gilfillan founded North Sea Gas in 1980. Ronnie MacDonald joined the group in 2002 and Grant Simpson in 2006. They are from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Gilfillan sings and plays guitar, banjo, mandola, bodhran, foot drum, harmonica and whistles. MacDonald sings both lead and harmony vocals and plays guitar and bouzouki. Simpson sings harmony and plays fiddle, guitar, bouzouki and mandola.

The group regularly tours Scotland, the United States, Canada, Germany, Turkey and other destinations and makes TV and radio appearances on both sides of the Atlantic.

Beginning on May 5, the group will be on tour in the U.S. performing Scottish folk songs from their most recent release, “A Long Road,” a three-disc CD commemorating their 40 years on the road and from “Hearth & Homeland” released in August of 2019 and other selections.

Their show and their albums consist of traditional, contemporary and self-penned material along with great storytelling.

During its 40-year history, North Sea Gas has recorded 22 albums. The Scottish Music Industry Association has awarded the trio numerous gold and silver awards for their music.

Their CD, “The Fire and Passion of Scotland” won the 2013 Album of the Year award from Celtic Radio in the United States as well as first place in the “Jigs and Reels” category.

Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. For tickets call 570-724-6220 or visit www.ticketleap.com.