Last Friday, April 29, Mansfield Active Living Center participants learned about general nutrition from students in the Mansfield University Nutritional Program.

To teach nutritional guidelines, the students made each participant a personal pizza of their choice while reflecting on what ingredients were the healthiest and what components should be used in moderation.

When it came down to ingredients, the participants were given several topping choices. These included two types of cheeses, pepperoni, onion, peppers and mushrooms.

While most ingredients were healthy (all the vegetables), there were some unhealthy options that the students expanded upon. In this case, the unhealthiest topping was pepperoni, but as the students explained, most processed meats should be avoided if you’re going for a “healthy” pizza.

While the Active Living Center participants enjoyed learning about nutrition via pizza, the experience was also a moment of reflection for the students who got to consider how their chosen educational field would impact how seniors understood food.

“The most important thing we can do is educate people whose needs may have changed over the years,” said Madison Lee, vice president of the Student Dietetic Association. “By now, compared to when they were younger, people have different diagnoses or diseases, and I think education is the best way for people, especially seniors, to understand that.

“What worked for them 20 years ago won’t necessarily work now.”

Jenna Fleegal, president of the Student Dietetic Association, also reflected on how education was important when teaching people about dietetics, the study of how food applies to health.

“A lot of our education is on prevention,” she said. “It comes down to how we can further extend and maintain life through a healthy diet.”

However, both students agreed that the best way to get people informed about nutrition and health was by interacting in person.

“It’s been hard to get to people face to face,” said Lee. “Covid really prevented our program from being about to go out and interact with people, but now that we can be with people and allow them to ask questions, I think we’ll be able to do more.”

