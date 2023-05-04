The four Active Living Centers at Wellsboro, Mansfield, Knoxville and Millerton are hosting the Wits Workout program.
Wits Workout is an interactive, brain health program for older adults. Drawing on brain health and aging research, the University of Illinois Extension educators designed the program for professionals to facilitate brain exercise classes.
The interactive model serves a need in increasing socialization, reducing isolation and promoting intellectual engagement in older adults.
The program is intended to assist with maintaining or adopting long-term health-promoting behaviors for those taking part.
The program will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. for six months. The first program was held April 25 at the Mansfield Active Living Center and continues on May 12, June 9, July 18, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26. Everyone is welcome.
For more information call 570-723-0935.