You can reserve a chair for $5 to watch the Laurel Festival Parade in Wellsboro on Saturday, June 19, in Wellsboro. Proceeds will benefit the Wellsboro Hornets Varsity Softball team. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and uniforms.
The chairs will be located in front of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Tioga County Courthouse.
To reserve chairs in advance, stop in the chamber office at 114 Main St., Wellsboro or call 570-724-1926 on or before June 16.
On June 19, chairs can be reserved beginning at 9 a.m. at a table in front of the courthouse.