The pastor and congregation at Charleston Baptist Church, 423 Dartt Settlement Road, Wellsboro, invite the public to join them for Revival Meetings.
The meetings will be held Aug. 15-18 with Cliff and Linda Taylor. On Sunday, Aug. 15, services will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, the service time is 7 p.m.
The Taylors will present special music and Cliff will bring a message from the Word of God. The church hopes that area residents can attend all or some of these meetings.
For more information call Pastor Bradley Prouty at 570-724-4251.