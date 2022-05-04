This Saturday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., the fun and funky five-member band Chasing Rabbits is giving a free concert on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro, weather permitting. Donations are appreciated.
If it rains, the concert, which is free and open to the public, will be cancelled.
Bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre.
The band includes two powerful female vocalists, Jude Noldy of Blossburg and Lori Barrett of Mansfield and a tight rhythm section with Jeremy Verno on lead guitar, Dylan Willoughby on bas, and Drinx Wright on drums.
They perform classic pop/rock, everything from Adele to ZZ Top.
The concert is being held in conjunction with the Mammoth Endurance Gravel Bicycle Race that starts and ends at the Deane Center lawn on Saturday.
For more information about this free show, call 570-724-6220 or email office@deanecenter.com.