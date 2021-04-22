A small group, private tour of the night sky and a night sky photography workshop is being offered at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport.
In the event of rain, thunder or overcast skies, a program may be canceled.
Around the World
The Around the World in 80 Minutes telescope tour is being offered by North Star Outdoor Guides at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, April 30; Saturday, May 1; Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. The maximum number of people that can participate per program is 16.
Join North Star Outdoor Guides for this personalized, small group experience at Cherry Springs, an International Dark-Sky Association-designated gold level status dark sky park. Featured will be a laser guided tour of various constellations, telescope viewing and a discussion of the dark skies.
This dark sky telescope tour ensures maximum telescope time without long waits and a more individualized program. Objects which may be viewed include planets, nebulae, red giants, globular clusters, galaxies and binary star systems.
Bring lawn chairs, bug spray and a flashlight with a red light as only red light is allowed on the viewing field. Dress in warm clothes.
The $20 per person fee includes a $3 non-refundable processing fee. Children five and under are free.
Registration is open but will close when the program is full or at 3 p.m. two days before each date. To complete registration, payment must be made in full. For details, including pandemic requirements, visit http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park.Nightscapes Photography
The first 10 people who preregister will be accepted for the three-hour Nightscapes Photography Workshop being given by Curt Weinhold at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Cherry Springs.
Learn how to photograph the starry night sky using your own DSLR camera and lenses. The fee is $60. For details, including pandemic requirements, visit http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park.
If there is a problem with registering online or for information about other programs offered at the park, call 814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.