The Chi Rho Singers will present an evening of music on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Mainesburg United Methodist Church.
This choir of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church includes approximately 35 active and retired pastors under the direction of the Rev. James Hollister and the Rev. Richard Smith.
The concert will be a celebration of God’s love through music. Various styles of sacred music, both contemporary and traditional, will be presented. Several instruments are used for accompanying the choir. The audience is invited to join the choir on a few songs.
A free will offering will be accepted.