On Friday, March 25, the Friends of Tioga, Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes sponsored the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ first Junior Ranger Program at the Ives Run Recreation Center at 710 Ives Run Lane, Tioga.
Thirty homeschooled students from Tioga County each completed an activity book and were sworn in as Junior Rangers. This free program is new. The Corps will be running it this summer and for many summers to come.
Campers and visitors at Ives Run Campground on Hammond Lake and Tompkins Campground on Cowanesque Lake can pick up an activity book from a ranger or camp host this summer, complete a series of activities, such as interviewing park rangers, completing scavenger hunts, and/or answering questions about the park, and then be sworn in as Junior Rangers.
Junior Rangers are usually between the ages of 5 and 13 and take away a wealth of knowledge along with their new badges. Parents will need to help younger children who cannot read or write.
The Friends group has supported this activity by purchasing Junior Ranger badges, the ultimate vacation memento.
For more information about the free Junior Ranger program, call the Visitor Center at Ives Run at 570-835-5281.