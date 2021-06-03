The 2021 Pet Parade for children, ages 12 and younger, will be on Sunday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Preregistration is required by 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 to guarantee a goody bag and participation ribbon.
Children, their pets and bikes must be at the Packer Park on Queen Street for judging no later than 12:25 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the parade will leave the park, travel to The Green where awards will be presented.
Social distancing and masks are required.
To enter the pet parade, visit www.wellsboropa.com. For more information, call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.