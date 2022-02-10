This Saturday, Feb. 12, there will be 13 chili “chefs” vying for bragging rights as to whose chili was selected as the best during the Seventh Annual Chili With A Chance For Chocolate Taste-Off being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro.

Those who want to taste the chili and select the winners can call or visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through this Friday, Feb. 11 to purchase a taste-off passport in advance for $5.

On the day of the event, passports will only be available in front of Penn Oak Realty, Inc. at 65 Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Passport holders can visit as many of the tasting sites as they wish to taste chili and enter the drawing for that site’s basket of chocolates each valued at $25. There are 13 baskets of chocolates to win, one at each chili locations.

At BonHoffie will be Texas Chili made by Michael Hoffpowier. William Waltz and his grandfather Bill Colson will be at From My Shelf Books & Gifts with their vegetarian chili, Soylent Green.

Doug Statts and his Sweet and Sassy Too, a four-bean chili will be at Garrison’s Clothing. Hillstone Farms will feature Todd and Jessica Webster’s Chili Chili Bang Bang, a smoked brisket chili. At Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts will be Angie Lindie with Angie’s White Chicken Chili.

Offering his Chocolate Chili with Almonds Ice Cream will be Kyle Bower at Main Street Creamery. At Oregon Hill Winery will be Zack Luczak with his Wine-ing for Chili made with Cabernet Sauvignon; at Shabby Rue will be Pat Schramm with her Mammys Sweet Chili; at Senior’s Creations and The Main Street Olive Oil Company will be Lori Beckwith with her White Chicken Chili; and at Timeless Destination will be Timeless Canyon Chili made by Diane.

Jason Coons at Wild Asaph Outfitters is making his own version of Nevada Annie’s Pennsylvania Chili. In 1987, Nevada Annie was named the Chili World Winner with her chili recipe.

Brad Goodwin of The Red Skillet is returning with his award-winning Hawaiian 5-0 chili, which includes beef, red kidney beans, pineapple, spices and some secret ingredients.

The Roost’s Brandi Owlett is making Hillstone Black and Tan Chili, which includes beef, black beans, sausage, sweet potatoes and spices. Black and Gold Chili, which took first place in the 2020 taste-off, was made by Greg Nagy who was then the chef at the Roost.

“When a taster finishes, he/she will cast votes for his/her three favorite chili by turning in his/her marked passports at any chili tasting site. The votes will be counted and the winners announced. The drawings will be held and the basket winners named, too,” said Jim Howe, organizer.

All proceeds from the taste-off will benefit rescued animals and programs offered by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 570-724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com or stop in at 114 Main Street.