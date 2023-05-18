The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. announces the recipients of the 2023 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The 2023 Champions are –
- Artisan of the Year: Sue Morris
- Best Brand Ambassador: New Trail Brewing Company
- Business of the Year: Highland Chocolates
- Conservation Stewardship: Kelly Williams
- Event of the Year: Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend
- Great Design: Clearly Ahead Development’s River’s Landing Event Center
- Great Places: Cook Forest Sensory Trail
- Inspiring Youth (Individual): Alex Luckenbill
- Inspiring Youth (Organization): Allegheny Mountain Chapter, Trout Unlimited
- Outstanding Leader: Erick Coolidge — Tioga County Commissioner
- PA Wilds Planning Team Member of the Year: Dan Glotz — Warren County Planner
The winners will be honored at the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, to be held on Thursday, July 27.
The Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, organizations, communities and businesses that are making significant contributions to grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the Pennsylvania Wilds. There are nine award categories open for public nominations.
Registration is now open for the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, which will be held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, on Thursday, July 27. The cocktail hour and vendor displays begin at 3 p.m., followed by dinner and award presentations between 5 and 9 p.m.
Pre-registration is required by 10:30 p.m. July 20 at PAWilds.com/events. An early bird registration discount available until June 20.