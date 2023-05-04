Child Hunger Outreach Partners provided daily food access for 2,732 of the 1,330 food insecure children by Feeding America within Tioga County.
CHOP is a nonprofit that works with local organizations and school partners to provide school-age children with food through various programs, including the Backpack Program and the In-School Pantry Program.
Currently, CHOP serves children in: Blossburg Elementary, Blossburg Head Start, Charlotte Lappla Elementary (Wellsboro), Cowanesque Valley HS (Westfield), Don Gill Elementary (Wellsboro), Early Head Start (county-wide), Liberty Elementary, Mansfield Head Start, North Penn-Mansfield High School, North Penn-Liberty HS, Rock L. Butler Middle School (Wellsboro), Warren L. Miller Elementary (Mansfield) and Williamson HS (Tioga).
The Backpack Program sends food home each Friday. This program provides registered students with two breakfasts and dinners, two fruits and five-ten healthy snacks. The bags are placed discreetly in the students’ backpacks so that they don’t go hungry over the weekend.
CHOP’s In-School Pantries assists teens and their siblings to close the gap for teens who are experiencing food insecurity. The daily In-School Pantry helps to reduce the stigma around hunger and normalizes the use of the pantry for students. It also teaches students to self-advocate for their needs.
CHOP currently provides more than 21,000 children with daily food access across 13 counties in Pennsylvania.
If you would like to join the mission and chop out hunger in Tioga County, visit www.chopouthunger.org/take-action.