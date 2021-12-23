THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Mills Union Church — Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Message by Michael Hale, traditional Christmas songs, refreshments after. FMI: 814-848-9863

FRIDAY, DEC. 24 CHRISTMAS EVE

Canoe Camp Church, Mansfield — Service at 7 p.m. with candles and carols.

First Baptist Church Mansfield — Candlelight service begins at 7 p.m. at 7 Sherwood St., Mansfield, with the Rev. Cheryl Filson. FMI: 570-662-7862

First United Methodist Church, Mansfield — Candlelight service at 7 p.m. at 67 East Wellsboro St., Mansfield.

First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro — Candlelight service at 6 p.m.

Holliday Alliance Church, Middlebury Center — Service at 7 p.m.

Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield — Mass at 4 p.m.

Liberty Church — Celebration 5-6 p.m. at 8692 Route 414 with worship and candlelight. Childcare provided for babies and pre-K. A second celebration and Facebook Live video will be 7-8 p.m. at 102 East Third St., Williamsport. www.mylibertychurch.com. 570-324-3513

Mainesburg United Methodist Church — Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blossburg — Mass at 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wellsboro — Mass at 4 and 6 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland — Mass at 8:30 p.m.

Wellsboro Bible Church — All at welcome to join services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 12880 Route 6, Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborobible.com

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro — Family Service of Holy Community starts at 4 p.m., Midnight Mass at 11 p.m. “On The Green” at Charles and Pearl Streets.

First United Methodist Church, Blossburg — Service at 7 p.m.

United Methodist Church, Covington — Service at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25 CHRISTMAS DAY

Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield — Mass at 10 a.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wellsboro — Mass at 10 a.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland — Mass at 8 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro — The Christ-Mass at 10 a.m. “On The Green” at Charles and Pearl Streets.