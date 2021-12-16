SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Roseville United Methodist Church — Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Mills Union Church — Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Message by Michael Hale, traditional Christmas songs, refreshments after. FMI: 814-848-9863
FRIDAY, DEC. 24 CHRISTMAS EVE
Canoe Camp Church, Mansfield — Service at 7 p.m. with candles and carols.
First Baptist Church Mansfield — Candlelight service begins at 7 p.m. at 7 Sherwood St., Mansfield, with the Rev. Cheryl Filson. FMI: 570-662-7862
First United Methodist Church, Mansfield — Candlelight service at 7 p.m. at 67 East Wellsboro St., Mansfield.
First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro — Candlelight service at 6 p.m.
Holliday Alliance Church, Middlebury Center — Service at 7 p.m.
Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield — Mass at 4 p.m.
Liberty Church — Celebration 5-6 p.m. at 8692 Route 414 with worship and candlelight. Childcare provided for babies and pre-K. A second celebration and Facebook Live video will be 7-8 p.m. at 102 East Third St., Williamsport. www.mylibertychurch.com. 570-324-3513
Mainesburg United Methodist Church — Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blossburg — Mass at 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wellsboro — Mass at 4 and 6 p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland — Mass at 8:30 p.m.
Wellsboro Bible Church — All at welcome to join services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 12880 Route 6, Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborobible.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 25 CHRISTMAS DAY
Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield — Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wellsboro — Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland — Mass at 8 a.m.
To have your church celebration listed here, send it to: news@tiogapublishing.com. This list will be re-published Dec. 23.