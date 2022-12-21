First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. Christmas day service at 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Galeton — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., a service of Scripture readings and carols.

Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish — Dec. 18 Candlelight Service at Roseville UMC, 7 p.m.; Christmas Eve Service at Mainesburg UMC, 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Service at Roseville UMC, 9 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., three miles south of Morris on SR287 and directly across from the Nauvoo Road.

Mountaintop Grace Community — Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

Canoe Camp Church, Mansfield — Traditional Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro — Christmas Eve family service at 4 p.m.; midnight service at 11 p.m. Christmas Day at 10 a.m. (no 8 a.m. service). New Year’s Eve service at 5 p.m. and New Year’s Day Lessons & Carols at 10 a.m.

United Methodist Church at Whitneyville — Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m.

St. Peter Catholic Church, Wellsboro — Christmas Eve at 4 and 6 p.m.; Christmas Day at 9 a.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Elkland — Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m.

St. Catherine Catholic Church, Westfield — Christmas Day at 1 p.m.

Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield — Christmas Eve at 4 p.m., Christmas Day at 11:15 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blossburg — Christmas Day at 9 a.m.

First Baptist Church Mansfield — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m., Christmas Day worship at 11 a.m. at 7 Sherwood St., Mansfield, 570-662-7862

Wellsboro Bible Church — Christmas Eve Services at 4 and 6 p.m. at the church at 12880 Rte. 6, Wellsboro, and, in partnership with Covington Baptist Church, at 4 p.m. at North Penn-Mansfield High School.