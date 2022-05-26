The board of directors of the Mount Zion Full Gospel Church voted unanimously to present evangelist Kenth Fowler, along with his wife Karen, as the only candidate for lead pastor.
The pastoral election for the candidate will be held June 5. The board vote took place on Sunday, May 15.
The Fowlers are new residents to Wellsboro. They met at Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo., then married July 10, 1981. This summer, they will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary.
Mount Zion Full Gospel Church is located outside of Wellsboro.