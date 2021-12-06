Area churches are invited to send in the date and time of the church's Christmas service(s). The Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier will publish the schedule of services in both the Dec. 16 and Dec. 23 editions.
Additional information may be submitted but may be edited if space does not allow for full publication in the newspaper. All information will be included in the online article.
Send the information by email to news@tiogapublishing.com, by fax to 570-724-2278 attention: News Room or call 570-724-2287 extension 2. Please leave a message if no one picks up.