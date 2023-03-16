Cindy A. Copp has announced her bid to be a member of Wellsboro borough council.
Copp is a lifetime resident of Wellsboro, a 1991 graduate of Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration/marketing degree. She has held positions in local, state and federal governments.
“Wellsboro was built on work and a blue-collar ethic. While tourism has added value to the community, at the same time our community values need to be guarded and our workers need livable wages and good jobs,” said Copp.
“As a member of council I would carefully consider all ideas of improving our great little town. As a member of a multigenerational family in our small town, I developed my pride of place,” she said.
Copp believes that a strong working class is fundamental to any Pennsylvania community.
Copp was employed locally as a legal secretary, a strategy technician with the Tioga County Conservation District, and at Ward Foundry and Trucklite.
Additionally she served as an accountant with Atlantic Financial Federal in Philadelphia, and as a research assistant with Don Mcalvany’s International Collector’s Associates in Durango, Colo.
Further, Copp was employed at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital and served as a certified nurse assistant locally and in Prescott, Ariz.
Additionally, she worked for the Department of the Interior at Grand Canyon National Park and Gettysburg National Military Park. She served as a park archaeologist, wildland firefighter, historic preservationist, as well as responsibilities in land rehabilitation and biological science.
“I have enjoyed working in tourist destinations and appreciate the delicate balance between promotion and residential concerns,” Copp said.
“Having held a position as a board member with New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center in Prescott, Ariz., our board developed policies to enable clients to succeed with life’s challenges. Locally, I’ve had the opportunity care for a Wellsboro resident with developmental needs and to work with the Tioga County Homeless Initiative.
“Building upon the hard work that council has done, I believe I would add an important voice for the marginalized, the sometimes forgotten members of our diverse and vibrant community, therefore, I respectfully ask for your support in the upcoming election,” she concluded.