At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, the Bell Bottom Blues will present their “Live Eric Clapton Experience” show with both electric and acoustic sets at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
The New Jersey-based band is named after “Bell Bottom Blues,” a song Clapton wrote with Bobby Whitlock about unrequited love. Clapton performed and recorded it with Derek and the Dominos for their 1970 double album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.”
Bell Bottom Blues is the only Eric Clapton tribute band Whitlock has ever endorsed. Whitlock and Clapton were founding members of Derek & the Dominos and co-writers of the Layla album. ”The Bell Bottom Blues are the best Dominos cover band I’ve ever heard,” said Whitlock.
The six band members recreate Clapton’s “incredible stage presence” and his “awe-inspiring performances” with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and The Dominos, The Beatles and other bands. They also play many of his classic hits from his decades-long solo career. Among his songs on their set list are: “Wonderful Tonight,” “Crossroads,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Layla,” “White Room” and “I Shot The Sheriff.”
“Clapton is one of the greatest, blues and rock guitarists, singers and songwriters of our time,” said Al Caprara who fronts the tribute band. As the Bell Bottom Blues lead singer and lead acoustic and electric guitarist, Caprara emulates the rock icon’s guitar styling and his vocals are spot-on.
“Our goal is to provide our audience with an authentic recreation of Clapton’s music at every show,” Caprara said. That’s what makes our performances a true live concert experience rather than a retrospect. Through each band member’s dedication, professionalism and hard work, we have captured the sound and essence of the master himself. Clapton fans have told us if they close their eyes during a show, they could swear they were actually at a Clapton concert.”
Considered the father of the band, Al Caprara founded the group in 2007. He plays lead guitar and is the lead vocalist. Others in Blue Bottom Blues are: Lou Caprara, drums and backing vocals; Jon Huey Tatlow, bass guitar and backing vocals; Lorie Davis, backing vocals; John Kurdyla, rhythm and lead guitar; and Charlie Stoddard on keyboard. Charlie Stoddard, keyboard; John Kurdyla Al Caprara
Clapton is the only three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds, 1993 as a member of Cream and 2000 as a solo artist. Born in England in 1945, he turned 78 years old on March 30.
Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.