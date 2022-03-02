Following publication of the Feb. 24 article, “THC-enhanced snacks not major problem, says chief,” Tioga Publishing received additional information from Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine.
There have been isolated incidents of THC-infused snacks at schools, said Bodine, but it is not currently running rampant in the area. The police are investigating each case as it arises. “It is a major problem if a kid gets hold of one of these by accident,” he said.
Parents should educate themselves, do searches on the Internet and familiarize themselves with drugs that their children could access. “It is indeed in our area. We are well aware of it and we are keeping an eye on it,” Bodine said.
Parents should keep an eye out for a few cheese curls or gummies in a clear plastic bags, which is an indicator that the snacks are THC-enhanced. Young adults will often remove the THC-enhanced snacks from the original packaging that contains warning labels.