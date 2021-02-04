Clarification is needed on the Jan. 28 article about the request to remove political signs in Wellsboro.
Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. said there are times when a resident would need a sign permit on private property. There are instances when the borough’s ordinance requires a permit for a sign on a residential property, for example when a business is operating in the home such as a beautician or bed and breakfast. The bulk of applications for sign permits in Wellsboro are for commercial and business purposes.
At present, the borough is not asking residents to get permits for the signs such as “Support Local Business” or the signs supporting the high school graduates due to the pandemic.
Residents are encouraged to call the borough office at 570-724-3186 if they have questions on any signage or ordinances.