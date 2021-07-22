The Blossburg Coal Festival has planned a free community event on Saturday, July 31 on Blossburg’s Island Park.
In addition to the Car, Bike and Snowmobile Show and fireworks that were canceled during the May festival there will be a host of other events including free swimming, live entertainment, a low county shrimp boil, a chicken barbecue, vendors, a cornhole tournament, raffles, children’s activities and more.
The chicken barbecue, prepared by Sleezy, will be sold on the Island only starting at 11 a.m. Dinners will be $9 with halves being $7. Dinners will include macaroni salad, baked beans and a roll.
Tickets for the low country shrimp boil and clam bake will be $15 can be purchased at the Blossburg branch of First Citizens Community Bank, at Momma’s Restaurant or online. Walk up ticket price will be $18 each. Dinner will include shrimp, sausage, corn on the cob, potato, corn bread and a drink. Take outs are available. Clams will be available for $4.50 per dozen. Dinner will begin being served at 5 p.m.
The Community Day event takes place in conjunction with the second annual Blossburg Wreaths Across America Poker Run that will be starting at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County Harley Davidson and end at the Island Park. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. All proceeds from the ride will be used toward wreaths sponsorships for this year’s wreath laying campaign.
For those not attending the poker run but wishing to sponsor a wreath, online sponsorships can be purchased at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pa0447 or by mailing a check made payable to Wreaths Across America to PO Box 152, Blossburg, PA 16912.
For a detailed schedule of events and registration information for the car show and cornhole tournament, visit the Blossburg State Coal Festival Facebook page or www.coalfestival.com.