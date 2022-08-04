The Wellsboro Comic Con fast approaches and will be here Aug. 13-14. As final arrangements aremade, organizers are in need of some additional assistance to ensure the best experience for our guests, artists and the town.
If you, or anyone you know, may be interested in participating, Pop’s Culture Shoppe is hosting a series of information sessions at the store, 25 Main St, Wellsboro, across from the Wellsboro Diner.
Comic Con organizers and store owners Julian and Anja Stam will outline the many events of the convention. Volunteers will have access to the show, an opportunity to present the town to many who haven’t visited before, and an invitation to a post-convention event where volunteers can celebrate and share what was most effective to begin planning for 2023. There will be some nice surprises, too.
Volunteer information sessions will be held at Pop’s Culture Shoppe on Saturday, Aug. 6 at noon and Monday, Aug. 8 at noon and again at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Pop’s at 570-723-4263 or info@popscultureshoppe.com.