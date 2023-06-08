Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “The Old Cookie Shop” or “Nellie was a Baker ‘Cause She Kneaded the Dough,” is a ‘family-friendly’ comedic melodrama and lots of fun for all ages.
A cookie shop is at stake. Will it be saved from foreclosure?
“The show is set in the 1880s inside ‘The Old Cookie Shop,’ is less than an hour long, has constant action and is an over-the-top comedy,” said director Titus Himmelberger.
Performances will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 15, 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 during the 81st Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.
The show offers good old-fashioned fun for the whole family with a maiden in distress, a gallant hero, a villain and a host of other quirky characters.
Sweet Nellie O’Grady is about to lose her cookie shop to the evil banker, Mortimer Whiplash. It’s love at first sight when handsome Harry Goodwell, legal assistant to Whiplash, first casts his eyes on the lovely Nellie.
When all seems lost, kindly old Doctor Gilbert reveals a startling secret that could save the cookie shop, foil Whiplash and see true love triumph over evil in the hilarious conclusion.
Characters range from goofy to serious and anywhere in between. The cast includes: Breeze-lyn Bronkoski of Galeton as Miss Nellie O’Grady, a sweet young thing; Jayna Brodnicki of Morris as Mrs. Rosie O’Grady, probably not ill; David Gordon of Wellsboro as Mortimer Whiplash, evil incarnate; Lacey Harvey of Roaring Branch as Mrs. White, weak stomach; Elizabeth Bishop of Roaring Branch as Mrs. Darbey, no friend of cockroaches; Thomas Bishop of Roaring Branch as H. Harry Goodwell, perfection; and Herb Johnson of Wellsboro as Dr. Gilbert, can tell a boy from a girl.
Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. For more information about the show, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.