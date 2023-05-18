The Susquehanna River Basin Commission announce more than $6 million in grant funding for 23 projects that will improve the sustainability of streamflows and groundwater during times of drought.
Consumptive use refers to water that is used but not returned to rivers and streams because it is evaporated, transpired, incorporated into products or otherwise lost. The grants are funded by fees paid to SRBC through regulated projects as mitigation for their consumptive water use.
Awardees will use the money to enhance water supplies, reduce water demands, increase flow resilience, or improve environmental conditions and water quality. These substantial grants paid out an average award of $268,000.
Among the grant awardees are two local organizations
- Cowanesque Valley Recreation Association, $500,000 — This Westfield non-profit will use the grant funds to upgrade its River Valley Country Club golf course irrigation system to conserve water. Irrigation system upgrades include installation of efficient sprinkler heads and irrigation piping. The Cowanesque Valley Recreation Association will deploy software for tracking irrigation supply and pump use, as well as install rain sensors and flow control devices that automatically shut-off irrigation when it is not needed. The Cowanesque Valley Recreation Association estimates the irrigation system improvements will conserve 1.80 million gallons per year.
- Mansfield Municipal Authority, $135,105 — The authority provides potable water to approximately 4,100 persons in Mansfield Borough and the neighboring communities in Richmond Township. The MMA will use the grant funds to install source water monitoring systems and connect those systems to its recently installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. The MMA will also install radio read meters throughout its water distribution system to help it monitor water use and locate potential waterline breaks.
For a full list of project descriptions, visit www.srbc.net. The SRBC anticipates launching a third grant program round during the fall of 2023.