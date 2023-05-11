Joe Druetto
Democrat
Knoxville Borough
FMI: 607-425-5656, druettoforcommissioner@yahoo.com, Twitter @vote4druetto, Instagram @druettoforcommissioner, Facebook @Joseph Druetto for Tioga County Commissioner
Shane Nickerson
Democrat
Blossburg Borough
FMI: VoteShaneNickerson.com, 570-404-2524, connect@voteshanenickerson.com, Facebook: vote Shane Nickerson for Tioga County Commissioner
Sam VanLoon
Republican
Richmond Twp.
FMI: www.samvanloonforcommissioner.com, friendsofsamvanloon@gmail.com, on Facebook Sam VanLoon for Commissioner
Marc Rice
Republican
Delmar Twp.
FMI: 570-404-8213, marcricecommissioner@gmail.com, Facebook: Marc Rice for Tioga County Commissioner, marcrice.com
Gary J. Wilson
Republican
Middlebury Twp.
FMI: 814-366-1270, Gary.J.Wilson78@icloud.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteGaryJ
Bill Meachem
Republican
Lawrence Twp.
FMI: votemeachem@gmail.com, Facebook: Vote Meachem for Tioga County Commissioner, 570 463 2900
Mark Hamilton
Republican
Rutland Twp.
FMI: mhamiltontcc@gmail.com, www.commissionermarkhamilton.com, Facebook: markhamiltoncommissioner, 570-772-1299
Robin Adams
Republican
Wellsboro Borough
FMI: www.voterobinadams.com, Facebook: Vote Robin Adams for Tioga County Commissioner.
Marie Y. Seymour
Republican
Mansfield Borough
Did not respond
David Wilcox
Republican
Tioga Borough
FMI: Facebook: David Wilcox for Tioga County Commissioner, WilcoxforTioga.com, WilcoxforTioga@gmail.com, 570-404-3891
Please share the most important skill, ability or characteristic you would bring to office (100 words):
Druetto: Leadership. I believe that my proven leadership skills in both mid-level management and small business ownership positions me well for the Commissioner’s office. I have over 16 years of supervisory experience in manufacturing, at times directing close to 200 employees. Being able to lead while making sure those you are leading feel appreciated and valued maintains morale and achieves a better service or product. I have developed the ability to work with all types of personalities and create a team atmosphere with a common goal. I also understand the balancing act all businesses have to maintain income vs expenses.
Nickerson: I bring my ability to work with people no matter their party affiliation or background. The ability to work with others and meet people where they are is essential if we are going to move Tioga County forward. Moving a community forward takes buy-in from diverse groups of citizens. Without meeting people where they are at and listening to their concerns, groups of people get left behind in the process and feel unheard. We all want to strengthen our community and economy, and the key to being successful relies on relationships. As mayor and community volunteer, business owner and real estate developer, I know how to connect people.
VanLoon: As commissioner I will bring a leadership style that is built on trust, empowering those I work with while also ensuring accountability. I will ensure there is accountability maintained throughout the budgetary process ensuring every dollar is being spent appropriately. As a military leader I’ve held similar roles where hard decisions must be made and accountability maintained. As an air mission commander and aviation maintenance officer, there have been countless times where I’ve assessed and analyzed situations from a non-bias point of view to ensure mission success.
Rice: As a lifelong Tioga County resident, I understand the unique concerns of our community and I am committed to helping people and representing them with dedication. Growing up on a farm taught me determination, hard work and resilience. These qualities will serve as key building blocks for a productive county government working towards an improved future. I also bring the ability to work together and know that this is essential, in county government, to best serve our community and reach set goals.
Wilson: I bring direct experience and expertise with leadership, and balancing a budget; having worked in supervisory positions, leading large teams and working within multi-million-dollar budgets. I have strong problem-solving and people skills and can bring a fresh perspective to the people of Tioga County. I have the integrity to make our county government more fiscally responsible and transparent. If elected as commissioner, I will represent my constituency with honesty and compassion.
Meachem: I strongly believe in our Country, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights. My wife and I were raised in Tioga County and now reside in Lawrence Township. My strongest skill set is my diversity and career experiences. I have worked most of my career as an Airline pilot. Additionally, I have worked as an electronics engineer, law enforcement officer, aviation safety and accident investigator, business owner, and recently 8 years as a Lawrence Township Supervisor. My entire working career has involved people and financial management. Being a Commissioner will be no different.
Hamilton: My keenly stable personality, coupled with years of experience in the Commission’s office, allows me to make informed decisions without emotion. This is important because Commissioners must think about how decisions made today affect the county long-term. When emotions are brought into play, conflicts can arise, turn into law suits or worse, and the taxpayers quickly lose. Informed decisions bring good policies. Following those policies brings great teamwork, which in turn brings efficiencies that benefit the citizens of the county. In addition, multitasking is an essential quality I bring to the table, often dealing with 7 to 8 subjects daily, making the best judgments possible for the people of Tioga County.
Adams: Misunderstandings, assumptions, and mistakes are often the result of poor communication and obscurity. I have strong communication skills that will increase transparency and engage citizens from all communities across the county. I enjoy finding solutions to our problems by working directly with the people experiencing the challenges. I have regularly attended public meetings and hearings for several years and understand well the overall responsibilities of a County Commissioner. I have long observed how our local officials govern and want a better, more approachable, and citizen-driven local government for all who call Tioga County home.
Wilcox: I am the only candidate with both the educational background, bachelor’s degree in business from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and political experience, Mayor of Tioga Borough as well as Chairman of Tioga Borough Municipal Authority.
Please list your top three priorities if elected and why (200 words):
Druetto: 1. To work with the different EMS departments throughout the county to achieve better recruitment, retention, and to find solutions to reduce the extended response times for EMS. The residents on the edges of our county are waiting up to an hour for ambulances. We need to work together to find a solution.
2. To help restore in-county inpatient services for our residents with drug addiction, rehabilitation, recovery and with any residents experiencing mental health issues. Many needing help are having to go hours away to find an availability to get help.
3. Transparency and fiscal responsibility with funds from taxpayers. I want to make the information more easily available to all those whom seek it.
More important issues facing our residents are the lack of available housing and public transportation. Residents that live in rural areas are having to choose between gas for their car to get to the grocery store or gas to go to medical appointments. Our current public transportation is under staffed and overwhelmed, we need to either increase the size of the current transportation or look for more transportation options. There currently isn’t housing available for our low, fixed, and medium income families. These issues need worked on.
Nickerson: 1. Address the mental health and opioid epidemic: This has taken a devastating toll on our communities, and I believe that we need to take a multifaceted approach to combat overdoses, suicide rates and mental health concerns to help bring our friends and family back from addiction. This includes bringing together law enforcement, the court system, recovery services and our communities to address this critical issue.
2. Economic growth and development: I will promote economic growth and development throughout the entire county. We need a commissioner that champions small business and encourages entrepreneurship while at the same time making Tioga County as welcoming as possible for job creation from outside industries.
3. Emergency Services: I will bring people together to address the EMS and first responder issues. I will make sure they feel valued and are supported with the resources they need. Volunteerism isn’t uniform in all departments. We need to sit down and listen to the different departments throughout our county. I believe this will be one of the toughest issues we face moving forward and we need to make sure to use the EMS community as our reference point.
VanLoon: 1. I will work alongside local townships and municipalities to advocate for needed updates to infrastructure such as new water and sewage treatment facilities, roadways and expanding availability of reliable high-speed internet. The people of Tioga County deserve leaders who are plugged into their needs and aware of their issues at the local level. I believe we need to ensure we are spending our tax dollars effectively while also taking advantage of programs such as Act 13, which helps provide essential funding needed to help keep up with deteriorating infrastructure. We will also operate on a zero-balance budget system, ensuring departments will justify their budget request each year.
2. I have a passion for the special needs community, I’m so proud of the effort put forth and programs our county currently provides for this community. Ensuring these resources are maintained or expanded as needed will be something important to me. As a parent of a child with special needs I can speak firsthand to the importance of this issue.
3. I will be working with our local veterans’ groups and foundations, doing our part to support for veteran advocacy. These men and women have answered the call to fight for our freedom. It is our responsibility to ensure we provide effective and adequate services to support them as they deal with service-related issues. I will have this same level of advocacy regarding our local police, EMT, 911 dispatch, correctional officers, and fire and rescue. Without these dedicated groups of individuals, our society would be in grave turmoil.
Rice: As I campaigned throughout Tioga County and listened to the residents, three key issues caught my attention and became the focus of my campaign. My number one priority is to is to work to improve Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol prevention measures while maintaining treatment services in an effort to break the tragic cycle of addiction that devastates so many families across our County. One item I will work on to combat this issue is to add prevention services in the schools to help our youth identify and deal with trauma at a younger age. Another very important priority and life safety issue in Tioga County that needs attention is emergency response in rural communities. This issue hit home for me two years ago when a close family member was in need of emergency medical assistance and services were not available. I will work with local EMS and ambulance associations to assist in finding a solution for this problem. Lastly, understanding how inflation impacts the County budget and how to deal with those costs is a very important issue for me and the residents of Tioga County. As Commissioner, I will do everything in my power to operate the County efficiently to maintain a balanced budget and keep County taxes low.
Wilson: 1. Stand against government overreach and involvement. Represent the hard-working people of Tioga County so they are confident they have a voice in the courthouse. It is my desire that citizens learn how to maintain our liberty through self-government.
2. Complete a deep dive of our current spending to determine where we can cut unnecessary spending in an attempt to lower taxes for residence. Lowering taxes and removing regulations would also help existing businesses and attract new businesses.
3. Influence department heads in the courthouse to come down harder on drug dealers and sex offenders. Supporting our law enforcement is imperative so that they know their work will not be done in vain.
Meachem: 1. No property reassessments or tax increases. With the down turn in the economy and inflated costs a large portion of Tioga County residents already have trouble making ends meet. If more tax revenue is needed support existing businesses and encourage new business growth.
2. Reduce the amount of crime and drug traffic. The Commissioners, the DAs office, and law enforcement need to work together to make our communities safe and drug free.
3. Restructure Tioga County Emergency Medical Services. Volunteer EMS is declining rapidly across the county. The future of EMS has to move toward supplemented or even paid services. For more reliable EMS services the funding should be moved from local government to the county or even the state level.
Hamilton: Top priority for me, and any commissioner, should be sound fiscal management. Under current leadership, our citizens have experienced no debt, balanced budgets, and no tax increases for 13 years. With more than a dozen departments and a 32+ million dollar budget, serious time needs to be devoted to understanding and working with department heads to ensure the best policies and procedures are in place. Thoughtful spending and engagement at the state and federal levels to draw down grant dollars is needed to benefit every taxpayer. If the “Courthouse” is not in order, you are never going to be effective in changing our community in general for the better.
After that, overall Community Health should be a priority. A very complex subject that includes but not limited to, educating and connecting workforce with Family Sustaining Jobs, enhancing Public Safety, finding new ways to combat Mental Health and the Drug Abuse Crisis. We also need to promote better broadband coverage, support local agricultural initiatives to foster food security, better mentor our next generation of youth, and enhance our recreational opportunities. We can only succeed in this initiative by keeping the core values of cooperation and communication, but the economic reward can be great.
Adams: 1. Increase safety: meet the needs of first responders and protect our children. I will address the monetary shortfalls and urgent needs identified by first responders to keep our citizens safe. I will improve the human services delivery system to improve services for those with substance use disorders and mental health concerns. Additionally, I will work with concerned citizens and families to revamp our current child welfare system by creating a Child Welfare Council to provide insight and oversight.
2. Cut spending: account for Act 13 expenditures and hold the line on taxes. Many citizens are upset about using gas well funds for the bike trail project. I will create and engage a county-wide panel of citizens to oversee ACT 13 spending. I will reevaluate the ongoing property tax reassessment, vote to freeze increases, and end unfettered spending on special projects.
3. Jumpstart our economy: Support existing businesses and attract new businesses.I will do more to attract businesses such as childcare centers, retirement and assisted living communities, adult day care centers, and companion care businesses (to help elderly citizens remain in their homes). Many citizens have told me they want more manufacturing plants and distribution centers to increase their opportunities to find good jobs.
Wilcox: Top priorities should be set by the residents, not the Commissioners. After listening to residents I fully understand and have a detailed action plan on how to improve the following: First Responders, Economy, Drug Addiction/Mental Health, Drug Dealing Prosecutions and Farmers!
What differentiates you from the other candidates and why is that important to voters (100 words)?
Druetto: I am not a polished politician. I am a husband, father, grandfather, and a concerned resident that believes things could be done differently and that the residents that live on the edges of the county are not currently being represented at the county courthouse. I have leadership in both manufacturing and as a small business owner. I manage with an open door and open mind. I am a lifelong resident of a small town on the edge of Tioga County and have served my community for 35 years with various positions in the fire dept.
Nickerson: I believe the biggest thing that differentiates me from the other candidates is my ability to meet people where they are at. My candidacy isn’t about party politics or certain ideology, it’s about focusing on the things that bring our communities together instead of what tears us apart. I have a unique perspective on the opioid epidemic and truly believe we have the resources we need to make a difference, but we need to focus those resources on a unified effort to address this problem. We all need to pull on the same rope in the same direction.
VanLoon: The diverse life experience that I will bring to this position is what I believe sets me apart from my fellow candidates. With over 22 years in the military and four overseas deployments, over 10 years of working locally in the gas and oil field, raising four children, one with complex special needs, and working on local farms and in construction throughout high school and college. I will draw from all these areas to help me relate and understand those who I will be serving as commissioner of Tioga County.
Rice: With my extensive knowledge of County Government and relationships spanning the local, state and federal level I am uniquely qualified to start working on the critical issues, in Tioga County, my first day in office. As your commissioner, I will work tirelessly to bring people together to work on these issues and I am committed to be a strong voice advocating for what’s best for our county and one that actively listens. My experience and knowledge in local government is needed during this time of transition to provide consistency and continuity on the board of Commissioners.
Wilson: I am a patriot who is passionate about preserving the freedoms our forefathers fought so hard to secure. With no personal agenda and no history in county politics, I will be able to have an objective look at issues, policies, and departments and make decisions and suggestions without prejudice. During the Covid pandemic, I lost my job for not receiving the Covid shot. The mandates forced upon us were unconstitutional. Because of this experience, I decided to engage in local government and offer leadership that will empower our community and strengthen our country.
Meachem: I have a concern about the future of our county. I believe tax payers feel our current leadership is not being responsible to the needs of all. We are spending millions on rails to trails, tax reassessments, studies on EMS etc... while others can’t afford to heat their homes. I’m invested in the future of Tioga County and promise to help make it a better place to live.
Hamilton: I’ve grown and gained firsthand knowledge and experience in leadership from decades of volunteering for projects in public service that were beneficial for my community since being a teenager. I have given testimony and chaired meetings from the Federal and State levels to the local fire company to which I am proud to still belong. I am level headed. I listen, learn, and understand how to reach a workable solution at the end of the day. This becomes an important commitment for team building within our County and fostering relationships in government.
Adams: I did not begin my journey as a candidate by viewing it as a chance for a better job or a stepping stone to a loftier political career. I view it as an opportunity to understand better the needs of the people who live here and to include them in the decision-making processes. My intent, professional background, and experience as a public servant differentiate me from others. I am the only candidate who has promised to serve no more than two terms because I believe fresh perspectives, new approaches, and different priorities are critical to the integrity of the Board of Commissioners.
Wilcox: I don’t need 100 words to explain what differentiates me from other candidates. One word: passion! I truly care and want to see a better tomorrow for our children. Transparency, honesty and integrity through being mayor is the example!