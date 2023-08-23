As Commonwealth University launches into its first week of classes, several academic leadership spots have been filled by two long-term members of the faculty. John Hintz has been named interim dean of honors and interdisciplinary studies. Todd Hoover has been named associate dean of the College of Education and Human Studies.
“I am excited to welcome both John and Todd to the academic affairs team,” said Diana Rogers-Adkinson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Both bring a wealth of experience that will benefit our students, faculty and staff.”
Hintz, an 18-year-veteran at the Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg location, is a professor of environmental, geographical and geological sciences, and is currently finishing an appointment as the Honors College faculty director of high impact practices.
Hintz earned a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Kentucky. An environmental geographer by training, his teaching and research interests center on environmental sustainability and the management of publicly-owned lands. He is second author (with Paul Robbins and Sarah Moore) of “Environment and Society: A Critical Introduction,” the third edition of which was published in 2022.
Hintz has been elected to numerous leadership positions by his faculty peers, including serving six years as faculty co-chairperson of meet and discuss and one term as chairperson of the campus-wide promotion committee at Bloomsburg.
In his new role, he will lead the growing honors program at Commonwealth University. In addition to having small discussion-based honors classes, students in the program can participate in an independent capstone program with a faculty mentor. He will also lead the interdisciplinary studies curriculum.
Hoover is a professor and chairperson of the department of early childhood education. His tenure of 17 years at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg has been dedicated to the advancement of educator preparation, with a special interest in science education across local, state and national landscapes.
Notably, he is a past-president of the Pennsylvania Science Teachers Association, former board member of the Pennsylvania Association of Environmental Educators and past-president of the National Middle Level Science Teachers Association. He has lent his expertise and insights to the Middle Level Science Teaching Committee of the National Science Teaching Association. He is also a presenter and trainer for both Project Wild and Growing Up Wild, which are conservation and environmental education programs.
His research focus is wide-ranging and includes early childhood homework, administrative challenges in rural Pennsylvania schools and emerging research into the nuanced learning styles of general surgery residents.
He earned his Ed.D. and M.Ed. in educational leadership from Temple University.