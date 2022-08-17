Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations.

The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in a bachelor’s degree program and who apply for admission to any location within Commonwealth University no later than Dec. 15 of the student’s senior year and graduate from Central Columbia School District.

Financial awards are as follows:

Tier 1 — 95% or above cumulative GPA at Central — $28,000; $7,000 annually

Tier 2 — 90-94% cumulative GPA at Central — $24,000; $6,000 annually

Tier 3 — 85-89% cumulative GPA at Central — $16,000; $4,000 annually

Tier 4 — 80-84% cumulative GPA at Central — $12,000; $3,000 annually

Central scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four academic years, or eight onsecutive fall and spring academic semesters, if the criteria above are met.

On-campus housing at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses, will be guaranteed for up to four years of full-time student enrollment.

Nursing, physician assistant, and other health professions programs remain selective and have additional requirements or capacities. For these programs, students should apply as early as possible to receive early consideration for admission.

”We are fortunate to have academically talented high school students living in our region who will thrive as Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mounties,” said Bashar W. Hanna, CommonwealthU president. “This agreement assures students from Central Columbia who work hard and display the grit and determination to complete a college degree have the opportunity to attend our institution at an affordable cost. Student success is at the heart of what we do, and why our mission to prepare students for their future careers results in 99% of our graduates employed or in graduate programs. With more access to academic programs, professional experiences, internships, and uncommon experiences, these students have opportunities far and above what any one location could offer independently. This partnership harnesses the ‘Power of Three’ for our students, their families, and our community.”

Jeff Groshek, superintendent of the Central Columbia School District, knows this agreement, as a continuation of the partnership with Bloomsburg, has greatly benefitted the district’s students. “Our students have seen over the last several years that if they work hard throughout their four years of high school, they will have access to the region’s academic powerhouse, Commonwealth University,” said Grosheck.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Diana Rogers-Adkinson spoke of how this will benefit both the students and employers in the region.

”This agreement will benefit the students we serve, including a portion who are first-generation students,” Rogers-Adkinson said. “Many Central Columbia students already take advantage of our Advance College Experience (ACE) program, which allows them to earn college credit while still in high school. Now it will be even easier and more affordable for them to continue their studies at one of our Commonwealth U locations to earn their degree.”

”In addition, this agreement will benefit workforce development in our region and beyond,” Rogers-Adkinson said. “Keeping our best and brightest in our region will strengthen our communities for years to come.”

Currently, 31 Central Columbia junior and senior high schoolers are enrolled in the Advance College Experience dual enrollment program, earning college credits at Bloomsburg; 119 Central students have participated in the program over the last four years.

According to Tom Fletcher, Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Partnerships, “This agreement further solidifies the great working relationship we have with our local school districts, including Central Columbia. And now with our Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, and Clearfield locations, Commonwealth University offers even more benefits for students and their families. It’s a powerful combination.”