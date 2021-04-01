SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m. Hamillton-Gibson Productions presents a 30-minute staged reading of playwright Rich Orloff’s “Blessings from the Pandemic,” a poetry cycle in five movements about the events of 2020. To access on Zoom, “joint meeting” identity is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 4 Happy Easter
Free Staged Reading — See April 3 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m. The Zoom “joint meeting” identity is 873 9936 8164, passcode 420146.
Easter Bunny Visit & Egg Hunt — Easter Bunny visits Roseville in drive-thru parade around 10 a.m. and will be hiding eggs in children’s yards the night before. To have eggs hidden for children, contact 570-549-2840 by noon April 2.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Know Before You Go — From noon to 12:30 p.m. is the free, virtual program “Know Before You Go to Cherry Springs.” Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Cherry Springs State Park to receive a link to the program. FMI: 570-724-8561 or tmorey@pa.gov
Local Trout Unlimited Meeting— At 6:30 p.m., Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 is meeting via Zoom. Officers, members and the public are invited to attend. FMI: whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com or 570-662-2167.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
Nessmuk Rod & Gun Club Meeting — At 7 p.m., members will meet indoors at the club at 4646 Route 287, 6.5 miles from Wellsboro.
Free Enrollment Event — By appointment 8 a.m.-2 2 p.m. on April 7 at the Lawrenceville Laurel Health Center at 32 East Lawrence Road. Phone or in-person. Schedule: 570-723-3424
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Ossea Lodge at 8 Kelsey Drive, Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767. Walk ins welcome.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Free Virtual Birding Program —From 1-1:30 p.m. is the free “Birding at Hills Creek” virtual program. Learn what birds can be seen in this park and at others in Tioga County, where to see them and the latest birding news. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park to receive a link to the program. FMI: 570-724-8561 or tmorey@pa.gov
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Flea Market & Craft show — Saturday, April 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Westfield Community Building, 429 East Main St Vendors, baked goods, baskets, jewelry, soaps, crafts and more. Sponsored by the Westfield Area Historical Society
Ham & Turkey Dinner — Two seatings of 40 people each at 3:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14, Gillett. Cost: $12. Take outs available. Masks required. Seating by reservation only; call 570-637-2222. Proceeds benefit Lions Projects in the community.
Free Staged Readings — At 7:30 p.m. Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting staged readings of two comedies, “Mrs. Sorken,” a monologue by Christopher Durang, and “Boise, Idaho,” a short play by Sean Michael Welch. The “joint meeting” identity on Zoom is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Amateur Radio Exams — Registration at 8:30, test begins at 9 a.m. at the Tokishi Training Center, 124 Nypum Dr., Wellsboro. All elements given; bring photocopy CSCE or current license and photo I.D. FMI: 570-659-5256
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Free Staged Readings — See April 10 listing for details. Today’s time is 2:30 p.m. today with the Zoom “joint meeting” identity is 873 9936 8164, passcode 420146.
COMING SOON
Rummage and Bake Sale — Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church at 1523 Jackson Center Road, Millerton. Chicken barbecue starts at 11 a.m., $7/half, $10/meal. Bag of clothes, $1. Soup to go. FMI: 570-404-1742
National Take Back Day — Saturday, April 24, drop off unused and unwanted prescription medications and vaping devices (batteries removed) at sites across the country. Sites include 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wellsboro Police Department. FMI: deatakeback.com
Troy Town Cruisers First Annual Car Show and Swap Meet — Saturday, May, 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Farm Museum at Gate 2 at the Troy Fairgrounds, Troy, along Route 14. Each car displayed will have a space next to it to sell or swap car-related goods. Food provided by Farm Museum. FMI: 570-637-2222
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. June 24 at the Ossea Lodge at 8 Kelsey Drive, Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767, Walk ins welcome.
CANCELED/POSTPONED
Hamilton-Gibson’s Acting Up — This readers theatre program for folks 55 and older will remain inactive until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Check www.hamiltongibson.org for updates. FMI: 570-724-4586
RECURRING EVENTS
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
FPDS Cares — First Position Dance Studio in Wellsboro is holding a monthly collection to help a local non-profit. Drop off donations at the front porch of the West End Market building at 152 Main St., Wellsboro, or Nickerson Construction, 3761 Bloss Mountain Road, Blossburg.
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library in Wellsboro continue to offer books on the cart during March and April. Many new titles including gardening, romances, mysteries and books for children. All books have been in storage since 2019. Donate to support the library.
Trap Shoot Practices — From 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, trap shoots for members and the public will be at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. A round of 25 clays is $6 per adult and $3 per youth under 18. FMI: 570-439-0187
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival, including prerecorded video concerts by guest musicians and a special tribute to essential workers, are online. Visit: https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or EMMF’s website at www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only at 87 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@PTD.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and fourth Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch April 8.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. to noon, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ALCOHOLICS/ NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
