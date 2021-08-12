FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Free Outdoor Concert — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting, Drowsy Maggie will play. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Tioga County Fair — Tioga County Fair features livestock shows, live entertainment, competitive entries in many categories, a carnival and more. Daily/weekly admission and tickets required for some events. FMI: tiogacountyfair.com, 570-537-3196 or 570-724-3196. Tickets: 570-376-4751 or 570-662-2069
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Lever Action Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Tioga County Fair — Final day of the fair. See Aug. 13 listing for details.
Chicken Barbecue — 10:30 a.m. until sold out at Grammas’ Kitchen parking lot (across from Mansfield Walmart). Sponsored by Delta Kappa Gamma, Women Educators; benefits Scholarship Fund. Cost: $8/half chicken, $10/dinner with baked beans, pasta salad, dessert. Pre-order: 570-404-2204
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Revival Meetings — Charleston Baptist Church, 423 Dartt Settlement Road, Wellsboro, invites the public to Revival Meetings with Cliff and Linda Taylor. Services today at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday is 7 p.m. FMI: 570-724-4251
Paint It Forward — Wine & Design event at the Green Free Library in Wellsboro as part of the library’s Summer Library Program, Tails and Tales. Tickets: $45 with a portion of each ticket donated to the library. Refreshments provided. Tickets: https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-.
H-G Celebratory Choir — 6:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro, Hamilton-Gibson’s Celebratory Choir is presenting a concert in recognition of the HG Children and Youth Choir’s 25h season. Admission is pay-what-you-can. FMMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
East Point Ice Cream Social — Starts 5 p.m. at the East Point Church Fellowship Hall, four miles from Liberty on Route 414. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, banana splits, pies, etc.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Worship Service and Basket Lunch — At the East Point Church, four miles from Liberty on 4-14, public is invited to Sunday School at 9:15 a.m., memorial service at 9:45, workshop will follow approximately 11 a.m. Basket lunch follows.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Golden Afternoons — Seniors age 55 and older can listen to Ray Corse of Sullivan Township play his accordion and sing at 1 p.m. on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-6220
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Community Block Party — Hosted by Wellsboro Bible Church from 5-8 p.m., the event offers free family fun at 12880 Route 6. Food, tie dye, petting zoo, face painting, arrow tag, illusion show and games.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome
Tioga Old Home Days — Events start at 6 p.m. in the park. Vendors, concessions, inflatables, parades, live music, more. FMI: www.tiogaoldhomeday.com
Tioga County Shooting Chapter of the Well-Armed Women — Meets 6 p.m. at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group — Meets 6:30 p.m. o at the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Guest speaker David Thomas of Sayre . FMI: tiogacountylyme@palyme.org or 570-439-2000
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., next to the Green Free Library. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Millerton United Methodist Church on Main Street,Millerton. Scheduled appointments are strongly recommended. Bring photo ID and wear a mask if not fully-vaccinated. FMI/Schedule an appointment: 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Millerton UMC
Tioga Old Home Days — See Aug. 19 listing for details.
Drive-Thru Pulled Pork Meal — Rescheduled to 5-7:30 p.m. today by the Nauvoo/St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at the Nauvoo Schoolhouse, 91 Linck Hill Road, Morris. Meal includes barbecue pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert and beverage. Cost: $9/adults, $5/7-12 years, free/6 and under. FMI: 570-324-6331
Free Outdoor Concerts — Mystery Trayne takes stage around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Tioga Old Home Days — See Aug. 19 listing for details.
Strawberry Festival — 4:30-7 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield. Serving shortcake, homemade ice cream, salads, hotdogs, beans and beverages. Proceeds to benefit the Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Tioga County Youth Field Day — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for youth, ages 8-15, at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga. Free. Event is full; no more registrations accepted. FMI: 570-376-2418 or 570-377-0881
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Tioga Old Home Days — Final event is 10 a.m. Community Worship Service. See Aug. 19 listing for details.
.22 Scoped Rifle & Fun Pistol Silhouette Shoot — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
COMING SOON
Free Outdoor Concerts — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Scheduled performers: the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Mansfield University Festival Chorus — MU students and the public are invited to sing for the fall season of concerts. Singers are asked to provide proof of a vaccination against COVID-19 or be tested before the first rehearsal at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in Steadman Theatre. Testing performed 6-7 p.m. in Butler Building. Music packet available in university bookstore. FMI: 570-662-4721 or pdettwil@mansfield.edu
St. Marys Sylvania Retiree-Employee Association — Former employees and Wellsboro Sylvania retirees are invited to Aug. 25 picnic at Camp Owners. RVSP by Aug. 13. FMI: 814-594-6171
Wellsboro Elementary Open House/Orientation — Wednesday, Aug. 25 as follows: 4:30-5:30 p.m. for first grade and 5:45-6:45 p.m. for kindergarten at Charlotte Lappla, 32 Meade St., and 4:30-5:30 p.m. for second grade, 6-7 p.m. for third and 7:30-8:30 p.m. for fourth at the Don Gill school at 10 Sherman St.
Wellsboro High School Open House — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the high school on Nichols Street, Wellsboro.
Rock L. Butler Middle School Open House — Thursday, Aug. 26 with 5-5:30 p.m. for new and fifth grade students and 5-7 p.m. for fifth through eighth grade at the school at 9 Nichols St., Wellsboro.
Blossburg Sesquicentennial Celebration — 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27 in downtown Blossburg. Games, inflatables, climbing wall, refreshment, food trucks, displays, movies and more. Most activities are free. FMI: 570-638-2452 or visit blossburg.org/150th
National Public Lands Clean-Up Day — Starts 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cowanesque Lake. Meet at either the South Shore boat launch or the Tompkins Campground boat launch. FMI: friendsofthclakes@gmail.com
Day of Bluegrass Festival — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Grovedale Winery at 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing. Live music, food, craft vendors, adult beverages. Reserve a camping spot by calling 570-746-1400. FMI: gwccbluegrass@gmail.com or 570-746-4922
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Sept. 17, Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — Wednesday to Sunday, Sept. 22-26, in the Gmeiner Art Center, next to the library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Thousands of books, all categories and topics. Volunteers needed for set-up on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20 and 21.
Rep. Clint Owlett’s Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. Focus: “All About Elk” featuring PGC elk biologist Jeremy Banfield. RSVP required at www.RepOwlett.com or 570-724-1390
Red Cross Blood Drive —Oct. 14 and Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Art Exhibit — Chad Andrews of Montoursville exhibit, “About Three Hours from Being Somewhere,” is on display Aug. 11-Sept. 24 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts during June and July. Many new titles for adults and children including outdoor and travel, beach reads and mysteries. All books have been in storage since 2019.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.