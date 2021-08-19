FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Millerton United Methodist Church on Main Street, Millerton. Scheduled appointments recommended. Bring photo ID and mask if not fully-vaccinated. FMI/Schedule appointment: 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Millerton UMC
Tioga Old Home Days — Events start at 6 p.m. in the park. Vendors, concessions, inflatables, parades, live music, more. FMI: www.tiogaoldhomeday.com
Drive-Thru Pulled Pork Meal — Rescheduled to 5-7:30 p.m. today by the Nauvoo/St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at the Nauvoo Schoolhouse, 91 Linck Hill Road, Morris. Meal includes barbecue pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert and beverage. Cost: $9/adults, $5/7-12 years, free/6 and under. FMI: 570-324-6331
Free Outdoor Concert — Mystery Trayne takes stage around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Tune In To Radio HG Festival — Live in-person performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hambig@gmail.com
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Tioga Old Home Days — See Aug. 20 listing for details.
Tune In To Radio HG Festival — See Aug. 20 listing for details.
Strawberry Festival — 4:30-7 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield. Serving shortcake, homemade ice cream, salads, hotdogs, beans and beverages. Proceeds to benefit the Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Tioga County Youth Field Day — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for youth, ages 8-15, at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga. Free. Event is full; no more registrations accepted. FMI: 570-376-2418 or 570-377-0881
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash — 1 p.m. at Westfield Public Library for the public. Refreshments, prizes and books.
Author Series — Children’s author Dawn Bacon will be at the Knoxville Public Library starting at 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Tioga Old Home Days — Final event is 10 a.m. Community Worship Service. See Aug. 20 listing for details.
Tune In To Radio HG Festival — See Aug. 20 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.
.22 Scoped Rifle & Fun Pistol Silhouette Shoot — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Wreaths Across America Chicken Barbecue — Pick-up at 11 a.m. at the Liberty VFW. Prices: $7/half, $8/dinner of chicken, macaroni salad and baked beans. Pre-order: 570-324-2641
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Meets 7 p.m. at the club grounds at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Mansfield University Festival Chorus — MU students and the public are invited to sing for the fall concerts. Provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested before the first rehearsal at 7 p.m. today in Steadman Theatre. Testing is 6-7 p.m. in Butler Building. Music packet available in university bookstore. FMI: 570-662-4721 or pdettwil@mansfield.edu
Hamilton-Gibson’s “Ring of Fire” — Performance begins at 7 p.m. at Cowanesque Valley High School at 51 North Fork Road, Westfield. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
St. Marys Sylvania Retiree-Employee Association — Former employees and Wellsboro Sylvania retirees are invited to Aug. 25 picnic at Camp Owners. RVSP by Aug. 13. FMI: 814-594-6171
Wellsboro Elementary Open House/Orientation — Wednesday, Aug. 25 as follows: 4:30-5:30 p.m. for first grade and 5:45-6:45 p.m. for kindergarten at Charlotte Lappla, 32 Meade St., and 4:30-5:30 p.m. for second grade, 6-7 p.m. for third and 7:30-8:30 p.m. for fourth at the Don Gill school at 10 Sherman St.
Hamilton-Gibson’s “Ring of Fire” — See Aug. 24 listing for details. Tonight’s performance is at Williamson High School at 33 Junction Cross Road, Tioga.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
Hamilton-Gibson’s “Ring of Fire” — See Aug. 24 listing for details. Tonight’s performance is at the Wellsboro-Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro.
Wellsboro High School Open House — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the high school on Nichols Street, Wellsboro.
Rock L. Butler Middle School Open House — Thursday, Aug. 26 with 5-5:30 p.m. for new and fifth grade students and 5-7 p.m. for fifth through eighth grade at the school at 9 Nichols St., Wellsboro.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Free Outdoor Concert — The Gabe Stillman Band starts performing around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Blossburg Sesquicentennial Celebration — 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27 in downtown Blossburg. Games, inflatables, climbing wall, refreshment, food trucks, displays, movies and more. Most activities are free. FMI: 570-638-2452 or visit blossburg.org/150th
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Author Series — At 1 p.m. in the Knoxville Public Library, Alan Forsberg will talk about his debut book “Rails to History on the B&S,” on how rail tragedy, money, communities and transportation impacted the area. All proceeds go to Hart Comfort House in Wellsville, N.Y. Model train will also be open 2-3 p.m.
Tune In To Radio HG Festival — Livestream performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hambig@gmail.com
Relay for Life Tioga County — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. FMI: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100848 or https://www.facebook.com/events/859637524642805?ref=newsfeed
COMING SOON
Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room to discuss Josh Magnotta’s, “A Sweet, Soft Glow,” a sci-fi suspenseful thriller that partly takes place in rural Pennsylvania.
Wellsboro First Friday — Events begin 4 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 in Wellsboro’s business district with live music, special sales and other activities. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
National Public Lands Clean-Up Day — Starts 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cowanesque Lake. Meet at either the South Shore boat launch or the Tompkins Campground boat launch. FMI: friendsofthclakes@gmail.com
Morris Old Home Days — Sept. 4-6 at the Morris Fire Department grounds at the junction of state route 287 and 414. Flea market, tractor pull, live music, concessions, more. Parade Monday. FMI: Morris Fire Dept Sta. 15 on Facebook
Free Outdoor Concerts — Marc Berger and Ride will begin performing around 6:15 p.m. Sept. 10 on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Day of Bluegrass Festival — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Grovedale Winery at 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing. Live music, food, craft vendors, adult beverages. Reserve a camping spot by calling 570-746-1400. FMI: gwccbluegrass@gmail.com or 570-746-4922
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays Sept. 14 to Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
Yoga & Art — Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1 through 6 in the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Pre-registration required; forms can be found on library’s Facebook page and at the library.
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Sept. 17, Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
Fall Fest — Sept. 18 in Elkland. Chicken barbecue, games, activities.
Author Series — Sept. 18 at 11 a.m., Patrick Thomas, award-winning author of the beloved Murphy’s Lore series and the darkly hilarious Dear Cthulhu advice empire and the creator of the Agents of the Abyss series, will present his Young Adult and children’s series at the Knoxville Public Library
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — Wednesday to Sunday, Sept. 22-26, in the Gmeiner Art Center, next to the library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Thousands of books, all categories and topics. Volunteers needed for set-up on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20 and 21.
Rep. Clint Owlett’s Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. Focus: “All About Elk” featuring PGC elk biologist Jeremy Banfield. RSVP required at www.RepOwlett.com or 570-724-1390
Knoxville Library Centennial Celebration — Activities continue with the Roaring Twenties on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.. Come in flapper or gangster costume. More info to follow.
Red Cross Blood Drive —Oct. 14 and Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Art Exhibit — Chad Andrews of Montoursville exhibit, “About Three Hours from Being Somewhere,” is on display Aug. 11-Sept. 24 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts. Many titles for adults and children. All books have been in storage since 2019.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-662-2130
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.