FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Roseville Borough Tree Lighting — Social time at 6 p.m. in the community center with refreshments. Tree lighting and caroling at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be there.
“I See You” Photography Exhibit — Closing reception 5-7 p.m. at The Red Skillet in Wellsboro for Mansfield University student Aleksandr Goncharov exhibit of photographs. FMI:“I See You” by “Alex Goncharoff” on Facebook, 570-404-4111 or goncharovav16@mansfield.edu
Dickens of a Book Sale — Daily through Dec. 12 at the Green Free Library in Wellsboro. Hours today are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. FMI: 570-724-4876
Dickens of a Concert — Hamilton-Gibson’s Children and Youth Choirs will perform at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Purchase tickets at the door. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
McNett Country Band — 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Admission: $8/person.
Dickens of a Christmas — At 9 a.m. Wellsboro’s downtown streets close and become an early Victorian marketplace featuring vendors, concessions, crafts, performers, open houses and more. Tree lighting. FMI: 570-724-1926 or www.wellsboropa.com
“A Christmas Carol Performances — 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079
“Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature” — Documentary about Wellsboro author and naturalist Nessmuk will be shown at the Arcadia Theatre in Wellsboro at 11 a.m. Free.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Choral Concert — 7:30 p.m. by Mansfield University Music Department in Steadman Theatre. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/seniors, students and children, free/ faculty, staff and students with MU ID. Tickets: music.mansfield.edu
Craft Fair at the Burnin’ Barrel — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with outdoor vendors at 5440 Route 6, west of Wellsboro. All profits benefit Hobo’s Home, a local cat rescue. FMI: 570-724-1333 or on Facebook
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Monotype Workshop — 1-4 p.m. with Rita and Steve Bower at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Class limited to 10. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Psalm 100 Choir Christmas Cantata — Presents “O Little Town of Bethlehem” 3 p.m. at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church. Refreshments after the program.
Christmas in the Village — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Heritage Village & Farm Museum, Route 14, gates 2 & 3, Troy. Holiday program, Festival of Trees, bake sale, gifts, Santa, refreshments and kids craft.
Craft Fair at the Burnin’ Barrel — See Dec. 4 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa there from 9 a.m.-noon.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Choral Concert — See Dec. 4 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol Performances — See Dec. 4 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre.
Ice Fishing Open House — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tackle Shack, 9683 Route 287, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-5138
Advent Thanksgiving Prayer Service — 2 p.m. at the Osceola Presbyterian Church.
MONDAY, DEC. 6
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Pa. House Majority Policy Committee — Will hold a hearing on maintaining creeks and streams at 3 p.m. in the Wellsboro Fire Company Annex, 21 East Ave., Wellsboro. Open to the public; in-person testimony is limited. Photos requested: KJohns@pahousegop.com. Send written testimony to the same address or drop off at the hearing. To attend, RSVP: 570-724-1390 or 570-297-3045
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Hosts the Wellsboro High School Dickens Choir at 10:15 a.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Choral Christmas Concert — Featuring Wellsboro High School’s Dickens Choir, women’s ensemble, men’s ensemble and full chorus on at 7 p.m. in the Wellsboro high school auditorium.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Christmas on Main Street — Vintage ornament displayss throughout Wellsboro, along with vendors, holiday activities. FMI: www.wellsborochristmasonmainstreet.com
“A Rocky Mountain Christmas” — John Denver tribute show by Ted Vigil is 7 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Tickets: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Pet Photos with Santa — Photos of your pet, children, grandchildren of self. Cost: $5 donation/4X6 photo, $10/8X10 photo. Benefits Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. Today’s photo shoot is 2-5 p.m. at Rockwell’s Feed & Farm Supply outside Wellsboro. FMI: 570-376-3646, secondchanceAs@yahoo.com or find it on Facebook
“All My Favorite Textures” — Ceramic exhibit by Chris Longwell on display at Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Light refreshments. FMI: https://meritpages.com/Chris_Longwell
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Christmas Cookie Sale — 10 a.m.-noon at the Wellsboro United Methodist Church at the corner of Main and Queen streets. Cost: $4.99/pound.
Wellsboro Community Concert Association — Presents pianist Lou Walinsky at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: louwalinsky.com. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com/
Holiday Concert featuring Aerial Violinist Janice Martin — 4 p.m. at The Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y., by the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Tickets/FMI: https://clemenscenter.org or 607-734-8191
Photos with Santa — Noon to 4 p.m. at Mansfield University’s Straughn Auditorium at 35 Straughn Drive, Mansfield. Cost: $20. Refreshments provided. Proceeds benefit Northern Tier Camp Cadet, a summer camp for youth, ages 12-15. FMI: 570-560-1361
Santa in the Shay — Noon-3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum at 5660 US 6 West, Galeton in the cab of the Shay locomotive. Photos, crafts, refreshments. Admission: $5/adult, $3/children. FMI: 814-435-2652
Pet Photos with Santa — See Dec. 10 listing for details. Today’s photo shoot is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Mansfield.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas on Main Street — See Dec. 10 listing for details.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 3 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last day of sale.
Photos with Santa — See Dec. 11 listing for details.
Christmas on Main Street — See Dec. 10 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Knoxville Public Library Open House — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Scheduled are holiday musicians from Cowanesque Valley High School as well as refreshments.
Community Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Millerton United Methodist Church, Main Street. Scheduled appointments are strongly recommended. Bring photo ID. Schedule an appointment: 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter:
National Wreaths Across America Day — Ceremonies take place on Dec. 18 in Covington at the green and in Liberty at the Liberty VFW at 9 a.m.; at the Blossburg Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.; and in Mansfield at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Wreath laying will be held immediately afterward. Live streamed on the Wreaths Across America – Blossburg Facebook page.
Book Fair — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the South Creek Lions Club on route 14, Gillett. All books are free; donations accepted. Refreshments.
Christmas Bird Counts — The Tiadaghton Audubon Society will hold two Counts: Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Cowanesque area and Friday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Wellsboro-Mansfield area. Counters can also participate at home. To volunteer: tasmember@yahoo.com or 570-948-9052
Pet Photos with Santa — Support the Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries with photos of your pet, children, grandchildren or self. Cost: $5 donation/4X6 photo, $10/8X10 photo. Final photo shoot is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Hall’s Lumber on Route 287 north of Tioga. FMI: 570-376-3646, secondchanceAs@yahoo.com or find it on Facebook
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — Jan. 1, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
RECURRING EVENTS
Friends of The Green Free Library Basket Raffle — Fundraiser for the library now through Dec. 4. Drawing at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Library.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists (crochet, knit, embroidery, spinning, etc.) meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.
Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month between August- May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.