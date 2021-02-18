FRIDAY, FEB. 19
“Woodpecker Lips” — Today is the deadline for female writers to register to participate in the 2021 HG Women’s Project, “Woodpecker Lips.” FMI: lilacemellin@gmail.com
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions offers a 30-minute staged reading of Rich Orloff’s “Blessings from the Pandemic,” a poetry cycle in five movements, followed by a talk-back with the audience. Access today on Zoom with identity: 880 0548 0914, passcode: 154763. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Family Sledding Day — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at His Thousand Hills, 458 Phippen Road, Wellsboro. Free; donations appreciated. A fire pit and hot cocoa will be available after sledding.
FFA Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast — 8-10 a.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds by the Grand Canyon FFA. Take-out only. Cost: $6/adults, $3/kids 6-12, free/kids under 6 and farmers.
Farmers to Families Free Food Give-Away — 10 a.m. to noon at the Church of the New Covenant, Mansfield. Enter the parking lot through the south side by way of Elmira Street to Extension Street, and exit the north side by Decker Street, and back onto Route 15. FMI: 570-662-3311 or www.facebook.com/cncministries
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
Free Staged Reading Online — At 2:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions offers a staged reading of Rich Orloff’s “Blessings from the Pandemic.” Access today on Zoom with identity: 810 1383 3773, passcode: 115658. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
MONDAY, FEB. 22
Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Meets 7 p.m. at 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. This is the Election Meeting. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
Community Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Millerton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 5443 Main St., Millerton. Appointments are recommended. Wear a mask and bring photo ID. FMI/Schedule: 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org and enter Millerton UMC.
Free EMMF Music Video — The seventh and last free music video being released today features a string quartet from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Viewed anytime on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Lenten Fish Fry — Served drive-thru style at the Blossburg Fire Department, 324 Main St., from 5-7 p.m. Additional dates: March 12 and March 26. Cost: $10/meal, including fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance.
Free Virtual Program — Starting at noon is the free How to Choose and Use a Telescope. It is for those who have a telescope and need help to use it as well as for those interested in purchasing a telescope. Q&A to follow. One-on-one virtual follow-up sessions available. Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov. FMI: 570-724-8561
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Closer to Home — Community Arts Center in Williamsport features local musicians performing on the stage in Williamsport. Upcoming performances: Gabe Stillman Feb. 27, Aaron Kelly March 13, Craig Thatcher March 27. Tickets/FMI: caclive.com
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting “Postcards from a Dead Dog,” a humorous look at the dysfunctional but devoted relationship between a mother and son. Audience talk-back to follow. Access on Zoom: 814 6082 9394, passcode: 3sv7MBFMI: https://www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-2079
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Lever Action & Fun Pistole Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Free Staged Reading — See Feb. 27 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m. Access on Zoom: 875 6710 0635, passcode: 188090
COMING SOON
Family Sledding Day — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at His Thousand Hills, 458 Phippen Road, Wellsboro. Free; donations appreciated. A fire pit and hot cocoa will be available after sledding.
CANCELED/POSTPONED
Hamilton-Gibson’s Acting Up — This readers theatre program for folks 55 and older will remain inactive until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Check www.hamiltongibson.org for updates. FMI: 570-724-4586
RECURRING EVENTS
Wellsboro Kindergarten/First Grade Registration — Online registration runs Feb. 1 to March 15. Forms will be mailed or are available by calling 570-724-1941.
FPDS Cares — First Position Dance Studio in Wellsboro is holding a monthly collection to help a local non-profit. The February collection is for EducNation. Requested personal hygiene items are: toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorants and feminine products. Drop off donations at the front porch of the West End Market building at 152 Main St., Wellsboro, or Nickerson Construction, 3761 Bloss Mountain Road, Blossburg.
Books of the Month Sale — The Friends of the Library is holding a book sale from the cart on the porch of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro during January and February. Select your books and donate to benefit the library.
Handgun & Rifle Shoots — At 6 p.m. on Thursdays will be .22 caliber rifle shoots and at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays will be a shoot for handguns of any caliber with lead or cast bullets at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Fee is $3 for members, $5 for non-members. Follow COVID-19 guidelines. FMI: 570-439-1809
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival, including prerecorded video concerts by guest musicians and a special tribute to essential workers, are online. Visit: https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or EMMF’s website at www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only at 87 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@PTD.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and fourth Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. to noon, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ALCOHOLICS/ NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
