WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10:30 a.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the Green Free Library in Wellsboro. Featuring performances of works by Irving Berlin. Free.

Seniors to Seniors — Introductory session for senior citizens who will be learning about technology from high school students at the Mansfield Active Living Center. Six-week course continues 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Register: 570-723-0935 or 1-800-822-6793

Municipal Police Academy Open House — Beginning at 9 a.m. with an overview of the academy requirements, financial aid information, the Criminal Justice Administration Degree Pathway program, the Emergency Response Training & Certification Association, MU Public Safety Training Institute partnership and a tour of campus. Register: mansfield.edu/visit

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Thursday Night Group Runs — Tyoga Running Club is hosting free, one-hour runs beginning at 6 p.m. on in January. Meet at the Packer Park parking lot on Queen Street in Wellsboro. FMI: www.Facebook.com/tyogarunningclub

Practical Nursing Information Session — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Life! — Coming to the Community Arts Center in Williamsport today. Tickets on-sale now at caclive.com/daniel or 570-326-2424.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Winterfest — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hills Creek State Park outside of Wellsboro. Free winter family outdoor activities. Limited quantities of equipment available to borrow. Activities may be altered to fit conditions.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Fellowship Soup Supper — Starts at 5 p.m. in the Roseville United Methodist Church.

COMING SOON





Tales by Lantern Light — Winter series at the Knoxville Public Library will be 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 17, Feb. 21 and March 21.

Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing — Part 1 virtual session is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, followed by in-person session at two times: 8 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro. Preregister: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/175118 (morning session) or https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/175119 (afternoon session)

Green Free Library Book Club — Meets Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Other Typist” by Suzanne Rindell. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or gflibrary10w@gmail.com

Intro to Ice Fishing — Open to anyone 12 years and up. Virtual session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, followed by an in-person session 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Jan. 23 at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro. Pre-regster: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/175120

Brown Bag Series — Local author Lori Duffy Foste will read from her mystery novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes,” on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at noon in the Main Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Free.

Winter in the Lumber Camp — Pennsylvania Lumber Museum hosts outdoor fun in the snow with sledding, snow men, and snow art activities Saturday, Jan. 22. Try cross-country skis, snowshoes and ice skates (conditions permitting) with equipment provided by PA DCNR and volunteer instructors.

Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing — Times vary on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22 and 23 at Nessmuk Lake, Wellsboro. Registration required, more details to be announced.

Theater Auditions — For “Into The Breeches” are at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No experience required. FMI: hamgib@gmail.com or 570-724-2079

Mt. Tom Snowshoe/Hike — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 29 at Pine Creek Rail Trail (Darling Run Trailhead). Experience and conditioning required for this strenuous climb.

Eagle Watch — 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at Ives Run Mixing Channel. Matt West will lead the watch and answer questions.

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays: Feb. 3, April 7 and June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person

Family Climbing Day — 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mansfield University’s Kelchner Fitness Center. Registration is required and opens Jan. 24. FMI: www.mansfield.edu/kfc or adelozieratmansfield.edu

Wellsboro Winter Celebration — Feb. 11-13 in downtown. Enjoy ice carvings, winter games, and winter sales. FMI: www.wellsboropa.com

Mansfield University Visit Days — Explore campus and learn about education opportunities on campus on Saturday, Feb. 12, Friday, March 4, and Saturday, April 9 with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is available at mansfield.edu/visit.

Mt. Tom Challenge — 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 13, at Mt. Tom Trails near Darling Run Parking Area. ChaFmI: https://sites.google.com/site/mttomchallenge/home

Snow-Mobility Weekend — Ride your snowmobile to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum all weekend Feb. 18-20. Cross-country ski/ hike to the museum on Saturday (only) for a pancake breakfast from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Snowshoe/Hike/Sledding Hill — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Nessmuk Recreation Area Parking Area. Take a guided tour of the trails. Hike or borrow limited snowshoes if conditions allow. Kids can make some runs on the sledding hill.

Canyon Sled Dog Challenge — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Pine Creek Trail (Darling Run Parking Area for spectators). FMI: www.pasleddogclub.com/races-events-source/2019/2/23/canyon-sled-dog-challenge

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13 at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. Free admission. Guided tours.

Maple Open House Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20 at multiple locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

RECURRING EVENTS

“All My Favorite Textures” — Ceramic exhibit by Chris Longwell on display at Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro through Jan. 21. Also on display: Shiny Brite and Corning ornaments. Abandoned Art is on display Jan. 3-29 in the Atrium Gallery. Free. Open 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.FMI: https://meritpages.com/Chris_Longwell

“Abandoned Art” — An exhibit of works left in storage at the Gmeiner over the years will be on display in the Atrium Gallery through Saturday, Jan. 29. People are encouraged to come pick up any art they may have left here over the years!

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Will resume for fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older Jan. 11. Meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month through May at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre (next to the Native Bagel) on Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month between August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Coudersport Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month.FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or coudycma@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

TO SUBMIT AN EVENT

The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:

For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901

For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.