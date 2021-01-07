FRIDAY, JAN. 8
Choosing and Using A Telescope — Today at noon is the 30-minute virtual program for those who have a telescope but need help to use it and for those who are Interested in purchasing a telescope. Q&A follows. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ to receive a link to this program. A download is not required. FMI: tmorey@pa.gov
CANCELED/POSTPONED
Hamilton-Gibson’s Acting Up — This readers theatre program for folks 55 and older will remain inactive until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Check www.hamiltongibson.org for updates. FMI: 570-724-4586.
Burns Supper — Scheduled for Jan. 24, 2021 in Wellsboro has been canceled.
COMING SOON
Emergency Medical Technician Course — Beginning the week of Jan. 19 and running through early May, will be offered 6-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Pennsylvania College of Technology Satellite Campus in Wellsboro. The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by the 1 p.m. Dec. 11 deadline. To register: https://regics.pct.edu/EMTSP21
RECURRING EVENTS
Handgun & Rifle Shoots — At 6 p.m. on Thursdays will be .22 caliber rifle shoots and at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays will be a shoot for handguns of any caliber with lead or cast bullets at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Fee is $3 for members, $5 for non-members. Follow COVID-19 guidelines. FMI: 570-439-1809
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival, including prerecorded video concerts by guest musicians and a special tribute to essential workers, are online. Visit: https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or EMMF’s website at www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only at 87 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@PTD.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and fourth Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. to noon, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-827-3171
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Third Saturday (November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. Volunteers are needed. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@npacc.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ALCOHOLICS/ NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
