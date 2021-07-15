FRIDAY, JULY 16
Shepherding a Child’s Heart — Parenting conference with Tedd Trip is 6-9:15 p.m. at the Wellsboro Bible Church, 12880 US-6, Wellsboro. FMI/Register: wellsborobible.com
Free Outdoor Concerts — Boot Hill starts performance around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Endless Mountain Music Festival — Orchestra opens festival at 7 p.m. tonight in Steadman Theatre, Mansfield University, and continues through Aug. 1. Daily concerts plus full orchestra concerts every Friday and Saturday at multiple locations in Pennsylvania and New York. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Pulled Pork Drive-Thru — 5-7:30 p.m. at the Nauvoo Schoolhouse on Linck Hill Road and sponsored by the Nauvoo United Methodist Church. Meal includes barbecued pork sandwich, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and beverages. Cost: $9/adults, $5/7-12 years and free/6 and under. FMI: 570-324-6331
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Shepherding a Child’s Heart — See July 16 listing for details. Time today is 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Burnt Toast Reunion Concert — 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring snacks and beverages. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Women on Target — 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Visit from Ulysses S. Grant — 2 p.m. at the Knoxville Public Library will be Civil War general and President Grant to help with its 100th birthday celebration.
EMMF Orchestra — Concert premiere of works by eight Hollywood film composers is 7 p.m. tonight in Steadman Theatre, Mansfield University. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
SUNDAY, JULY 18
EMMF Brass Quintet — Performs 7 p.m. outdoors at Cherry Springs State Park followed by a free tour of the park’s night sky. Free. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
MONDAY, JULY 19
EMMF String Octet and String Quartet — Performs 7 p.m. in the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Hamilton-Gibson’s “Tales of Tioga” Summer Theatre Arts Camp — For youths in 4th-10th grade begins today, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Cost: $193; discounts for multi-child families and scholarships available. Free to children in Northern Tioga School District. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org, 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
EMMF Concert — 7 p.m. in MU’s Steadman Theatre with Catherine Robison-Ranney and Todd Ranney singing songs from Broadway musicals, operas and an operetta. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
EMMF Concert — Fire in the Glen, a Celtic trio, performs Irish and Scottish fiddle tunes, pub songs and ballads and airs at 7 p.m. in the Williamson High School Auditorium at Tioga Junction. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
THURSDAY, JULY 22
EMMF Brass Quintet with Percussion — Performs 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring beverages and snacks. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., next to the Green Free Library. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Free Outdoor Concerts — Scott Turner, Band of One, and special guests will perform starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
EMMF Orchestra — Performs 7 p.m. in Steadman Theatre, Mansfield University. Featuring tangos, MU Concert Choir, tribute to Rogers & Hammerstein. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Five Short Comedies — Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting five short, funny plays at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-2079 or hgp.booktix.com
Playing with Pencils — A colored pencil workshop with artist Andrew Wales is 1-3 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring: Berol Prismacolor pencils (24 count) or use the artist’s for an extra fee. Cost is $20/with pencils or $30/with provided pencils. FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Five Short Comedies — See July 23 listing for details.
EMMF Orchestra — Performs 7 p.m. in Steadman Theater, Mansfield University. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Chicken Barbecue — Prepared by Sleezy and served 10:30 a.m. until gone at the Riverside Plaza, Blossburg. Benefits the Blossburg Fire Department. Dinner includes chicken, salt potatoes, corn and roll. Cost: $8/half, $9/dinner.
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lambs Creek sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Five Short Comedies — Performance at 2:30 p.m. today. See July 23 listing for details.
.22 Scoped Rifle & Fun Pistol Silhouette Shoot — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
COMING SOON
Free Outdoor Concerts — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Scheduled performers: Take Two on July 30; Stone Eaters on Aug. 6; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Wellsboro’s “Almost Famous” Town Band — Concert is 7 p.m. July 28 on The Green in Wellsboro. Rain location: Wellsboro High School Auditorium. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420
5-Day Performing Arts Workshop — July 26-30 for youth ages 8-15 at the First Baptist Church, 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Participants explore acting, singing and dance in a Christian environment 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a performance on the final day of class. Fee: $99/student and $85/additional sibling. FMI: 800-927-9083 or www.fln.org/events
Playing with Paint — An acrylic painting workshop with artist Andrew Wales is 1-3 p.m. July 30 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring: canvas and acrylic paint ($20 fee) or have materials provided ($30 fee). FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Alumni & Friends Weekend — Events are Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31 at Mansfield University. Campus tours, Wine & Design, AC/DC tribute band, comedian Tammy Pescatelli, golf tournament and more. Open to the public. Tickets/FMI: mansfield.edu/alumni/events.cfm
Coal Festival Continued — Saturday, July 31, at Island Park, Blossburg, will include events canceled during the May festival plus more: car/bike show, fireworks, poker run, chicken barbecue, live entertainment, vendors, children’s activities, dog demonstrations, book signing, raffles, corhole tournament and more.
6th Annual “Captain & Crew” Golf Tournament — Saturday, July 31 at Tomasso’s Golf Course in Chemung, N.Y. Hosted by the South Creek Lions in memory of Paul Bryington. Luncheon will follow. Fee: $240/team donation. Entry forms at Sheddens, Fassett; First Citizens Community Bank and Woody’s Country Store, Gillett; Bradco Printers, Krise’s Tire, Terrace Lanes and Troy Tire, Troy, or call 570-529-1471.
National Night Out — 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Island Park, Blossburg. Law enforcement, emergency responders and other vendors will have informational booths, games, food and prizes for families attending. Most events are free; food trucks will be on site. Free swim 5-7 p.m.FMI: 570-723-8276 or sboyce@tiogacountypa.us
Practical Nursing Program Information Session — For those interested in nursing as a career at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Hunter Trapper Education Class — Aug. 5 and 6, 1-5 p.m. each day in the 4-H Building at Alparon Park, Troy, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Pre-registration required: www.pgc.pa.gov. FMI: 570-297-4227
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Aug. 6, Sept. 17, Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
Tioga County Fair — Events run Aug. 8-14 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, off Route 6 between Wellsboro and Mansfield. Daily/weekly admission and tickets required for some events. FMI: tiogacountyfair.com, 570-537-3196 or 570-724-3196. Tickets; 570-376-4751 or 570-662-2069
Tioga County Youth Field Day — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, for youth, ages 8-15, at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga. Free. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/168297. FMI: 570-376-2418 or 570-377-0881
RECURRING EVENTS
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Endless Mountain Music Festival — Performs daily concerts plus full orchestra concerts every Friday and Saturday at multiple locations in Pennsylvania and New York through Aug. 1. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt — Search for the characters in 25 Wellsboro-area businesses from July 1-31. Free. Prizes awarded 1 p.m. Aug. 1. FMI: 570-724-5793
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of June and July. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Portions of the trail will be closed between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31. FMI: 570-724-2868
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts during June and July. Many new titles for adults and children including outdoor and travel, beach reads and mysteries. All books have been in storage since 2019.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.