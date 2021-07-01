FRIDAY, JULY 2
Molly’s Boys Jugband — Performs on the outdoor stage, weather permitting, of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Concert starts around 6:15 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Red Suspender Weekend — Live music, food and rides at John J. Collins Park, Galeton, from 6-10 p.m.
Fireworks at Ives Run — Display begins at dusk at 710 Ives Run Lane, Tioga. Free; donations appreciated. FMI: 570-835-5281
Wellsboro First Friday — 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro. Entertainment, activities for kids, special sales and more. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Red Suspender Weekend — Events held in Galeton all day. 5K run/2K walk begins 8:30 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., vendors, concessions, rides and entertainment open at noon, raffles, fireworks around 10 p.m.
Arnot Fireworks — Firework displays will be held tonight beginning at dusk at Arnot.
Matt Wood Annual Memorial Fireworks — Display begins at dusk in Knoxville.
SUNDAY, JULY 4 INDEPENDENCE DAY
Trump Thunder — Register 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Larry’s Sport Center, west of Galeton on Route 6, and leave at 2 p.m. for a 100-mile ride to support Donald Trump’s legal fees and/or future campaign. Cost: $10/vehicle.
Mansfield Firework Show — Starts at dusk. Watch from your home or along South Main Street, looking south toward Dorsett Drive. FMI: 570-662-3442 or 570-662-4848
Troy Fireworks — Gates open at Alparon Park at 8 p.m. for fireworks show.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
American-Made Muscle Car Night — 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy for the Troy Town Cruisers weekly show. Bring your American made classic and show it off. FMI: 570-637-7683
THURSDAY, JULY 8
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., next to the Green Free Library. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
FRIDAY, JULY 9
Lawrenceville Community Mile Long Yard Sale — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Route 49 and Ryon Circle in Lawrenceville. FMI: Lawrenceville PA, 16929 Planning Commission on Facebook
“Little” Toby Walker — Performs on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Concert starts around 6:15 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Central Avenue will be closed. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Pages of your Journey — An altered book art journal workshop with artist Andrew Wales is 1-3 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring: memorabilia, old canvas-style cover book and glue stick. Cost: $15. FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
“Lost Art of Play” Exhibition and Artist Reception — Artwork by artist Andrew Wales will be on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, by appointment June 25 through July 31. An artist reception is at 7 p.m. tonight. FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Lawrenceville Community Mile Long Yard Sale — See July 9 listing for details.
Smoked Pork Barbecue to “Save the Gatehouse” — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot on South Main Street, Mansfield, in front of Historic Smythe Park. FMI: info@savethegatehouse.org
Canton Downtown Celebration — Free event starting at 3 p.m. in downtown Canton includes craft and food vendors, live music, entertainment, and alcohol tasting (with fee for 21 and over only) Block dance featuring McNett Country Band begins at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Skeet Shoots — 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, then every Sunday in August and September, weather permitting, at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club, 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. For members and non-members. Cost: $6/adult and $3/youth for round of 25 clays. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300
COMING SOON
“Mountain Souls” — Documentary on the Webbers, a couple living off the grid, will pbe presented at 7 p.m. July 15 in the Victoria Theatre, 222 Main St., Blossburg. Admission by donations to fund scholarships for forestry careers. FMI: 570-638-3456
Wellsboro’s “Almost Famous” Town Band — Concert is 7 p.m. July 14 and July 28 on The Green in Wellsboro. Rain location: Wellsboro High School Auditorium. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420
Practical Nursing Program Information Session — Set for those interested in nursing as a career at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and Thursday, Aug. 5, at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Shepherding a Child’s Heart — Parenting conference with Tedd Trip is 6-9:15 p.m. July 16 and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 17 at the Wellsboro Bible Church, 12880 US-6, Wellsboro. FMI/Register: wellsborobible.com
Free Outdoor Concerts — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Scheduled performers: Boot Hill on July 16; Scott Turner, Band of One with special guests on July 23; Take Two on July 30; Stone Eaters on Aug. 6; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Hamilton-Gibson’s “Tales of Tioga” Summer Theatre Arts Camp — For youths in 4th-10th grade is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20-23 and July 26-29 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. The last day of camp includes public performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Transportation provided. Sign up by July 9. Cost: $193; discounts available for multi-child families and scholarships are available. Free to children in Northern Tioga School District. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org, 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Playing with Pencils — A colored pencil workshop with artist Andrew Wales is 1-3 p.m. July 23 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring : Berol Prismacolor pencils (24 count) or use the artist’s for an extra fee. Cost is $20/with pencils or $30/with provided pencils. FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Playing with Paint — An acrylic painting workshop with artist Andrew Wales is 1-3 p.m. July 30 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring: canvas and acrylic paint ($20 fee) or have materials provided ($30 fee).FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Tioga County Youth Field Day — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, for youth, ages 8-15, at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga. Free. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/168297. FMI: 570-376-2418 or 570-377-0881
RECURRING EVENTS
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt — Search for the characters in 25 Wellsboro-area businesses from July 1-31. Free. Prizes awarded 1 p.m. Aug. 1. FMI: 570-724-5793
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of June and July. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Portions of the trail will be closed between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31. FMI: 570-724-2868
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts during June and July. Many new titles for adults and children including outdoor and travel, beach reads and mysteries. The Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, will begin soon. All books have been in storage since 2019.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
