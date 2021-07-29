FRIDAY, JULY 30
Take Two Outdoor Concert — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Free. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
EMMF Orchestra Concert — 7 p.m. at Steadman Theater, Mansfield University. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Playing with Paint — An acrylic painting workshop with artist Andrew Wales is 1-3 p.m. July 30 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring: canvas and acrylic paint ($20 fee) or have materials provided ($30 fee). FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Alumni & Friends Weekend — Events are Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31 at Mansfield University. Campus tours, Wine & Design, AC/DC tribute band, comedian Tammy Pescatelli, golf tournament and more. Open to the public. Tickets/FMI: mansfield.edu/alumni/events.cfm
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Volunteer Job Fair — KC101 FM hosts event 1-3 p.m. at Woodland Park in Wellsboro, 25 local non-profit organizations will have information booths so the public can learn about volunteer opportunities. Door prizes. Free.
Coal Festival Continued — Today at Island Park, Blossburg, will include events canceled during the May festival plus more: car/bike show, fireworks, poker run, chicken barbecue, live entertainment, vendors, children’s activities, dog demonstrations, book signing, raffles, corhole tournament and more.
Tioga County Woodland Owners Association — Meets 12:30 in the pavilion at Lake Nessmuk outside Wellsboro. Picnic followed by meeting and performance by Van Wagner.
6th Annual “Captain & Crew” Golf Tournament — At Tomasso’s Golf Course in Chemung, N.Y. Hosted by the South Creek Lions in memory of Paul Bryington. Luncheon will follow. Fee: $240/team donation. Entry forms at Sheddens, Fassett; First Citizens Community Bank and Woody’s Country Store, Gillett; Bradco Printers, Krise’s Tire, Terrace Lanes and Troy Tire, Troy, or call 570-529-1471.
Horse Show — Make-up show for those canceled in June at Wellsboro Riding Club Grounds, 140 Cherry Flats Road, Wellsboro. Registration opens 9 a.m., exhibition at 9:45 a.m. and PeeWee and Leadline classes at 11 a.m. 3D barrels starts noon or later. Cost to enter classes plus grounds/timer fee. FMI: 607-857-0874 or trescottd@gmail.com
EMMF Orchestra — Performs 7 p.m. in Steadman Theater, Mansfield University. FMI/Tickets/Concert Schedule: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Pop-Up Horse Show — Extra show for those canceled in June at Wellsboro Riding Club Grounds, 140 Cherry Flats Road, Wellsboro. See July 31 listing for details.
EMMF Pops Concert — 2:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
National Night Out — 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Island Park, Blossburg. Law enforcement, emergency responders and other vendors will have informational booths, games, food and prizes for families attending. Most events are free; food trucks will be on site. Free swim 5-7 p.m.FMI: 570-723-8276 or sboyce@tiogacountypa.us
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., next to the Green Free Library. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
Practical Nursing Program Information Session — For those interested in nursing as a career at 6:30 p.m. in thet Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Hunter Trapper Education Class — 1-5 p.m. today and Friday in the 4-H Building at Alparon Park, Troy, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Pre-registration required: www.pgc.pa.gov. FMI: 570-297-4227
Rep. Clint Owlett Senior Citizens Expo — 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsboro Senior High School Gym and Commons, 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Free. Open to those age 55 and older.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Stone Eaters Free Outdoor Concert — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Aug. 6, Sept. 17, Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Schiftty’s Bar & Grill Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament — At River Valley Country Club with proceeds to benefit local children facing critical illness throughout the Tioga County region. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. FMI: 814-367-2600 or 602-663-3976
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Tioga County Fair — Livestock shows begin and entries begin being submitted for the Tioga County Fair in Whitneyville, off Route 6 between Wellsboro and Mansfield. Daily/weekly admission and tickets required for some events. FMI: tiogacountyfair.com, 570-537-3196 or 570-724-3196. Tickets; 570-376-4751 or 570-662-2069
COMING SOON
Free Outdoor Concerts — Starting around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Scheduled performers: Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
St. Marys Sylvania Retiree-Employee Association — Former employees and Wellsboro Sylvania retirees are invited to Aug. 25 picnic at Camp Owners. RVSP by Aug. 13.FMI: 814-594-6171
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Sept. 17, Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
Tioga County Fair — Events run Aug. 8-14 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, off Route 6 between Wellsboro and Mansfield. Daily/weekly admission and tickets required for some events. FMI: tiogacountyfair.com, 570-537-3196 or 570-724-3196. Tickets; 570-376-4751 or 570-662-2069
Art Exhibit — Chad Andrews of Montoursville exhibit, “About Three Hours from Being Somewhere,” is on display Aug. 11-Sept. 24 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Chicken Barbecue — 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Aug. 14 at Grammas’ Kitchen parking lot (across from Mansfield Walmart). Sponsored by Delta Kappa Gamma, Women Educators; benefits Scholarship Fund. Cost: $8/half chicken, $10/dinner with baked beans, pasta salad, dessert. Pre-order: 570-404-2204
Strawberry Festival — 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield. Serving shortcake, homemade ice cream, salads, hotdogs, beans and beverages. Proceeds to benefit the Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Tioga County Youth Field Day — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, for youth, ages 8-15, at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga. Free. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/168297. FMI: 570-376-2418 or 570-377-0881
Rock L. Butler Middle School Open House — 5-7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the school on Nichols Street, Wellsboro. 5-5:30 p.m. special for new and fifth grade students.
Blossburg Sesquicentennial Celebration — 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27 in downtown Blossburg. Games, inflatables, climbing wall, refreshment, food trucks, displays, movies and more. Most activities are free. FMI: 570-638-2452 or visit blossburg.org/150th
National Public Lands Clean-Up Day — Starts 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cowanesque Lake. Meet at either the South Shore boat launch or the Tompkins Campground boat launch. FMI: friendsofthclakes@gmail.com
Rep. Clint Owlett’s Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. Focus: “All About Elk” featuring PGC elk biologist Jeremy Banfield. RSVP required at www.RepOwlett.com or 570-724-1390
RECURRING EVENTS
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt — Search for the characters in 25 Wellsboro-area businesses from July 1-31. Free. Prizes awarded 1 p.m. Aug. 1. FMI: 570-724-5793
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of June and July. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Portions of the trail will be closed between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31. FMI: 570-724-2868
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts during June and July. Many new titles for adults and children including outdoor and travel, beach reads and mysteries. All books have been in storage since 2019.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.