FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Bell Bottom Blues’ “Live Eric Clapton Experience” — 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Liberty Blockhouse Festival — Community church service in the Liberty Ballpark at 10:30 a.m.
Drive-through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Clark Wood Elementary School, 110 Addison Hill Road, Elkland. No appointment needed. For those 18 and up, second dose is July 24. FMI: 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or laurelhc.org
His Thousand Hills Christian Camp and Retreat Center Open House — 5-8 p.m. at 458 Phippen Road, Wellsboro. Refreshments available.
Strawberry Festival — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Millerton United Methodist Church on Main Street. Proceeds benefit the Church Building Fund. United Methodist Women’s Bake Sale at same location benefits missions. Community Rummage Sales start at 8 a.m.
Chicken Barbecue — To benefit local cat spay/neuter for the Tioga County Cat Project is from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Elkland Moose, 102 E Main St., Elkland. Halves are $8, dinners $10. Pre-orders preferred. Pay online at www.tiogacountycatproject.com/shop.
20th annual Liberty Blockhouse Festival — Events start at 10 a.m. and include: chicken barbecue, concessions, games, vendors, pie baking contest, kids scavenger hunt, Hatchet House, dunk tank, volleyball and corn hole tournaments, Little Miss Liberty Pageant, and a bluegrass band. FMI: Liberty Blockhouse Festival Inc on Facebook and Instagram
Tioga County Homeless Initiative 5K and Bike Ride — At Darling Run on the Pine Creek Rail Trail with all proceeds helping to benefit the Tioga County Homeless Initiative. Registration 8 a.m., start at 9 a.m. Fee: $25. FMI: Tiogacountyhomelessinitiative@yahoo.com
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries Open House — Public invited 1-4 p.m. at 725 Gee Road, Tioga, outside Middlebury Center. FMI: www.secondchanceas.org
20th annual Liberty Blockhouse Festival — See June 26 listing for details. Today’s events include: bike race, ham dinner, community worship service, tractor show, variety show, basketball tournament and kids demolition derby.
Skeet Shoots — 1-3 p.m., weather permitting, at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club, 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. For members and non-members. Cost: $6/adult and $3/youth for round of 25 clays. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300
Fun .22 Rifle and Pistol Silhouette Shoot — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Monthly membership meeting is 7 p.m. at the 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. in the library Community Room, those attending will discuss “When We Were Brave” and Facebook chat with author Karla M. Jay.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Wellsboro’s “Almost Famous” Town Band — Jazz Band performance is 7 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Rain location: Wellsboro High School Auditorium. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., next to the Green Free Library. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Molly’s Boys Jugband — Performs on the outdoor stage, weather permitting, of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Concert starts around 6:15 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Series continues through July, August and September. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Central Avenue will be closed. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Red Suspender Weekend — Live music, food and rides at John J. Collins Park, Galeton, from 6-10 p.m.
Fireworks at Ives Run — Display begins at dusk at 710 Ives Run Lane, Tioga. Free; donations appreciated. FMI: 570-835-5281
Wellsboro First Friday — 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro. Entertainment, activities for kids, special sales and more. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Red Suspender Weekend — Events held in Galeton all day. 5K run/2K walk begins 8:30 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., vendors, concessions, rides and entertainment open at noon, raffles, fireworks around 10 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 4 INDEPENDENCE DAY
Trump Thunder — Register 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Larry’s Sport Center, west of Galeton on Route 6, and leave at 2 p.m. for a 100-mile ride to support Donald Trump’s legal fees and/or future campaign. Cost: $10/vehicle.
Mansfield Firework Show — Starts at dusk. Watch from your home or along South Main Street, looking south toward Dorsett Drive. FMI: 570-662-3442 or 570-662-4848
COMING SOON
American-Made Muscle Car Night — Tuesday, July 6, for the Troy Town Cruisers weekly show. If you have an American made classic, be sure to bring it out and show it off. The Troy Town Cruisers weekly show is every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Free Outdoor Concerts — Performs on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. Concert starts around 6:15 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Scheduled performers: “Little” Toby Walkers on July 9; Boot Hill on July 16; Scott Turner, Band of One with special guests on July 23; Take Two on July 30; Stone Eaters on Aug. 6; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Central Avenue will be closed. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Skeet Shoots — 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, then every Sunday in August and September, weather permitting, at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club, 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. For members and non-members. Cost: $6/adult and $3/youth for round of 25 clays. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300
Wellsboro’s “Almost Famous” Town Band — Concert is 7 p.m. July 14 and July 28 on The Green in Wellsboro. Rain location: Wellsboro High School Auditorium. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420
Practical Nursing Program Information Session — Set for those interested in nursing as a career at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and Thursday, Aug. 5, at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Shepherding a Child’s Heart — Parenting conference with Tedd Trip is 6-9:15 p.m. July 16 and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 17 at the Wellsboro Bible Church, 12880 US-6, Wellsboro. FMI/Register: wellsborobible.com
Hamilton-Gibson’s “Tales of Tioga” Summer Theatre Arts Camp — For youths in 4th-10th grade is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20-23 and July 26-29 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. The last day of camp includes public performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Transportation provided. Sign up by July 9. Cost: $193; discounts available for multi-child families and scholarships are available. Free to children in Northern Tioga School District. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org, 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Tioga County Youth Field Day — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, for youth, ages 8-15, at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga. Free. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/168297. FMI: 570-376-2418 or 570-377-0881
RECURRING EVENTS
Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt — Search for the characters in 25 Wellsboro-area businesses from July 1-31. Free. Prizes awarded 1 p.m. Aug. 1. FMI: 570-724-5793
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of June and July. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Closures will take place for two weeks starting June 1 or later on a section from Ramsey Village to Jersey Mills. Do not use the trail when closed to ensure the project is completed quickly. FMI: 570-753-5409
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Portions of the trail will be closed between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31. FMI: 570-724-2868
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts during June and July. Many new titles for adults and children including outdoor and travel, beach reads and mysteries. The Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, will begin soon. Check the carts for great stories about animals. All books have been in storage since 2019.
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival is online at https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3 — 6:30 PM at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.