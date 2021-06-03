FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Fire in the Glen — “Celtic eclectic” band will perform in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre stage at 104 Main St., Wellsboro at 7 p.m. Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
First Friday — 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro. Live music, special sales and activities for the family. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Damn the Torpedoes — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band will perform at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
Dance Rush Exhibition — The Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Department competitive dance team will perform this year’s competition routines at 3 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Public is invited; bring a chair. Free.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., next to the Green Free Library. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
Mosaic Lessons — With artist Gail Jones today through June 19 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro Make ‘n Take lessons 1-2 p.m. daily, free, limit 10/day. Intensive lessons for adults 3-5 p.m. daily, free, limited to 12. FMI/Register: 570-24-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
Like A Hurricane — This four-member band will perform a tribute to the music of Neil Young at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Roseville Community Yard Sales and Chicken Barbecue — Sales 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out at the Community Center. Barbecue proceeds to be used toward building a barbecue pit pavilion.
Rattlesnake Round-up — Morning to evening at the Morris Fire Department grounds. Flea market, snake pit, one-pitch softball tournament, refreshments, live entertainment, chicken barbecue. Prizes awarded. FMI: “Morris Fire Dept Sta. 15” on Facebook
Family Day and Children’s Health Fair — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Activities for the entire family. FMI: 570-724-1926.
Lever Action Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
Pet Parade — 1:30 p.m. from Queen Street to The Green in Wellsboro. Prizes awarded to children, pets and bicycles. FMI: 570-724-1926
Five-Stand Sporting Clays — 10 a.m. start with last sign-up at 1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
COMING SOON
Gathering Time — This folk-rock harmony trio will pay tribute to the folk-rock legends of the 1960s and 1970s at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
Gillett-Fassett Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, along Route 14 from New York State line to township line, rain or shine. Rainbow circle from the Gillett Church will have food including breakfast sandwiches and a bake sale. The South Creek Lions will have a chicken barbecue and rummage sale items. FMI: 570-637-2222
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. June 24 at the Ossea Lodge at 8 Kelsey Drive, Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins welcome.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries Open House — Public invited 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at 725 Gee Road, Tioga, outside Middlebury Center. FMI: www.secondchanceas.org
American-Made Muscle Car Night — Tuesday, July 6, for the Troy Town Cruisers weekly show. If you have an American made classic, be sure to bring it out and show it off. The Troy Town Cruisers weekly show is every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
RECURRING EVENTS
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre Program — Meetings have resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals, ages 55 and older, from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of June and July. Meetings will pause in August and resume in September. FMI: 570-724-4586
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Closures will take place for two weeks starting June 1 or later on a section from Ramsey Village to Jersey Mills. Do not use the trail when closed to ensure the project is completed quickly. FMI: 570-753-5409
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Portions of the trail will be closed between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31. FMI: 570-724-2868
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts during June and July. Many new titles for adults and children including outdoor and travel, beach reads and mysteries. The Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, will begin soon. Check the carts for great stories about animals. All books have been in storage since 2019.
Trap Shoot Practices — From 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, trap shoots for members and the public will be at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. A round of 25 clays is $6 per adult and $3 per youth under 18. FMI: 570-439-0187
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival is online at https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3 — 6:30 PM at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
