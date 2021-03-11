FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Lenten Fish Fry — Served drive-thru style at the Blossburg Fire Department, 324 Main St., from 5-7 p.m. Cost: $10/meal, including fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Closer to Home — Aaron Kelly performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Tickets/FMI: caclive.com
Turkey & Roast Beef Dinner — 2 seatings of 40 people each: 2 and 4:30 p.m. at the South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett. Cost is $12/person. Seating by reservation only. Call 570-637-2222. Take outs available also by reservation. No walk-ins. Masks required.
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions presents two 15-minute plays, “Whitman v. the United States: Case 36 (on Zoom)” by James Still and “Do Not Go, My Love” by Enid Graham.” This 30-minute show will be followed by a talk-back with the audience. The Zoom identity is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
Lever Action & Fun Pistole Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmen’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Free Staged Reading — See March 13 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m.The Zoom identity is 873 9936 8164, passcode 420146.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 S. Main St. FMI/Appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 Happy St. Patrick’s Day
Free Virtual Program — Noon to 12:30 p.m. is the free Sweet Happenings on Maple Weekend Virtual Program with information from some of the 22 maple producers who will share information and answer questions about the Potter Tioga Maple Producers Association Maple Weekend being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21. Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov under Hills Creek State Park to get a Microsoft Teams link to this free virtual program. FMI: 570-724-8561.
Free Help Session — 3:30-5 p.m. is the second free Help Session for elementary to college students in the Endless Mountain Music Festival’s Junior Composers Program being held in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Sign up: 570-787-7800. FMI: 570-439-1051
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Well Armed Woman Meeting — At 10 a.m., members of the Tioga County chapter will meet in the upper portion of the parking lot in front of QQ Buffet in the CVS Plaza at 191 North Main St., Mansfield to travel to the National Range and Armory in Williamsport. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Free Staged Reading — At 7:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions presents “The Power of One” featuring five cast members each reading a different monologue. The monologues are a positive exploration of the concept of moving on with life. This 30-minute show will be followed by a talk-back with the audience. The Zoom identity is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
17th Annual Maple Weekend — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., maple producers in Potter and Tioga counties are hosting visitors for boiling demonstrations, tours, sales, pancakes and other activities. FMI: www.pamaple.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
Free Staged Reading — See March 20 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m. The Zoom identity is 839 2536 6867, passcode 902173.
Chicken-n-Biscuit Benefit Dinner — Noon to 4 p.m. at the South Creek Lions Club, Gillett. Hosted by LT Basketball Club, the dinner benefits fire victims Tony, Mindy and Kailyn Sterling. Cost: $12/meal; take out only. Reservations encouraged: 570-529-4238 or 570-637-2222
17th Annual Maple Weekend — See March 20 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Lenten Fish Fry — Served drive-thru style at the Blossburg Fire Department, 324 Main St., from 5-7 p.m. March 26. Cost: $10/meal, including fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance.
Blossburg Library Book Club — Meets 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 in the library’s Community Room to discuss “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. FMI: 570-638-2197, blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com
Closer to Home — Community Arts Center in Williamsport features Craig Thatcher performing on stage at 7:30 p.m. March 27. Tickets/FMI: caclive.com
CANCELED/POSTPONED
Hamilton-Gibson’s Acting Up — This readers theatre program for folks 55 and older will remain inactive until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Check www.hamiltongibson.org for updates. FMI: 570-724-4586
RECURRING EVENTS
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Wellsboro Kindergarten/First Grade Registration — Online registration runs Feb. 1 to March 15. Forms will be mailed or are available by calling 570-724-1941
FPDS Cares — First Position Dance Studio in Wellsboro is holding a monthly collection to help a local non-profit. Drop off donations at the front porch of the West End Market building at 152 Main St., Wellsboro, or Nickerson Construction, 3761 Bloss Mountain Road, Blossburg
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library in Wellsboro continue to offer books on the cart during March and April. Many new titles including gardening, romances, mysteries and books for children. All books have been in storage since 2019. Donate to support the library.
Trap Shoot Practices — From 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, trap shoots for members and the public will be at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. A round of 25 clays is $6 per adult and $3 per youth under 18. FMI: 570-439-0187.
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival, including prerecorded video concerts by guest musicians and a special tribute to essential workers, are online. Visit: https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or EMMF’s website at www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only at 87 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@PTD.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and fourth Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. to noon, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ALCOHOLICS/ NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.