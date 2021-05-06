FRIDAY, MAY 7
Free Virtual Birding Program — 1-1:30 p.m. is the free “Birding at Hills Creek” virtual program with new information every other Friday. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park to receive a link to the program. FMI: 570-724-8561 or tmorey@pa.gov
“The Last Romance” — At 7:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson’s production of this comedy about the transformative power of love will be performed in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets must be purchased in advance and prepaid at hgp@booktix.com or call 570-724-2079 to ensure social distancing.
Volunteers Needed — Hamilton-Gibson Productions is seeking people to volunteer for the backstage running crew for the in-person production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone.” No prior theatrical experience required. Training will be provided. FMI/Volunteer: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Saturday Bird Walk — Participants of the free, guided bird walk should be at the Hills Creek State Park office ready to leave promptly at 8 a.m. In case of rain, the group may opt for a driving tour. Bring binoculars and cameras. Wear sturdy shoes and masks. FMI: tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com, tasmember@yahoo.com or 570-724-4246
Lever Action Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Daughters of the American Revolution — Meets 1 p.m. at the Mount Zion Church, Wellsboro. Program: Grace Niemczyk, “Conservation Expanded, a Unique Perspective.” FMI: 570-724-4990
Velveeta Concert — At 7:30 p.m., this four-member- band will perform a variety of 1980s and 1990s pop and rock tunes and a mix of today’s music — in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Tickets: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
Mother’s Day Roast Beef & Turkey Dinner — 4:30 p.m. at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14 in Gillett. The menu includes potatoes, vegetable, baked beans, dessert and more. Cost $12 pp. Seating limited to 50 people. Take out available at 570-637-2222.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
5-Stand Sporting Clays — Starts 10 a.m. with last sign-up at 1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
“The Last Romance” — Today’s performance is at 2:30 p.m. See May 7 listing for details.
MONDAY, MAY 10
HG Summer Choir — At 6:30 p.m. will be the first rehearsal of the new Hamilton-Gibson 25th Season Celebratory Choir, open to any youth in 9th-12th grade this fall, children and youth choir alumni from 1996 to 2020 and anyone who was in HG’s 1993 production of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Join/FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Fishing Tourney — From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., register in person for the Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, Wellsboro, or download a registration form online. Cash prizes up to $1,000. FMI: 1-717-881-9358 or 570-724-2888 or www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com
“The Last Romance” — Tonight’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. See May 7 listing for details.
Italian Take Out — 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wellsboro. Menu includes: ziti with sauce, homemade meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad, brownie. Cost is $10 per person. No dine in.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Fishing Tourney — Fish from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament. The top prize is $1,000 in cash. See May 14 listing for details.
Saturday Bird Walk — Participants are asked to be at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro ready to leave promptly at 8 a.m. In case of rain, the group may opt for a driving tour. Bring binoculars and cameras. Wear sturdy shoes and masks. FMI: tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com, tasmember@yahoo.com or 570- 724-4246
“The Last Romance” — Tonight’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. See May 7 listing for details.
Dance with Paulie Mattison Crew — 7-10 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 18536 Route 287, Tioga. FMI: 570-835-5803 or legionpost235@gmail.com
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
SUNDAY, MAY 16
Fishing Tourney — Hours today are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. See May 14 listing for details.
“The Last Romance” — Today’s performance is at 2:30 p.m. See May 7 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Ladies Quarter Bingo — 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at the American Legion Post, 18536 Route 287, Tioga. FMI: 570-835-5803 or legionpost235@gmail.com
Chicken Barbecue — Pre-order halves or dinners by May 22 for the barbecue to benefit the Liberty Blockhouse Festival on Memorial Day, May 31. Pre-order: 570-324-2917 or 570-324-5492
Troy Town Cruisers Car Show and Swap Meet — Saturday, May, 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Farm Museum at Gate 2 at the Troy Fairgrounds, Troy, along Route 14. Also buy or swap car-related goods. Concession open. FMI: 570-637-2222
Purse Bingo — Sunday, May 23 at the Tioga Fire Hall to benefit Tioga Old Home Days. Doors open at noon; games begin at 1 p.m. Purchase $25 tickets in advance; limit 200 people. FMI: https://www.facebook.com/TIOGA-OLD-HOME-DAY-694516390562350
Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 31 at the Osceola Fire Department, 7654 Route 49, Osceola. Cost: $7/halves, $10/dinners. Pre orders strongly recommended at 814-258-5588.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. June 24 at the Ossea Lodge at 8 Kelsey Drive, Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
H-G’s Acting Up! — Readers theatre program for ages 55 and older has resumed for fully-vaccinated individuals. Meetings are at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of May. FMI: 570-724-4586
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Closures will take place for two weeks starting June 1 or later on section from Ramsey Village to Jersey Mills. Do not use the trail when closed to ensure the project is completed quickly. FMI: 570-753-5409
Pine Creek Rail Trail Resurfacing — Portions of the trail will be closed between mile markers 14-20 between July 5 and Aug. 31. FMI: 570-724-2868
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library in Wellsboro are continuing to offer books on the cart during May. Many new titles: gardening, outdoor and travel, romances, mysteries and children’s books. All books have been in storage since 2019.
Trap Shoot Practices — From 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, trap shoots for members and the public will be at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. A round of 25 clays is $6 per adult and $3 per youth under 18. FMI: 570-439-0187
EMMF Virtual Music Festival — The 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival is online at https://vimeo.com/showcase/emmf2020 or www.endlessmountain.net, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch April 8.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3 — 6:30 PM at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
