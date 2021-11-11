FRIDAY, NOV. 12
“The Crucible” — Musical opera presented by Mansfield University Music Department opens at 7:30 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium, Mansfield University. Free. Masks required. FMI: music.mansfield.edu
Wellsboro Community Concert Association — At 7:30 p.m., Alasdair Fraser on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello will perform in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Use or purchase a season pass or individual ticket. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.wellsborocca.org
Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 Route 6, Gaines. both days. Lots of homemade decorations, homemade soup, lunch dine-in or take-out, baked goods, treasures, more Christmas.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Daughters of the American Revolution — Meets at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro. Program: The Cow That Went to the South Pole. FMI: 570-724-4990
Harvest Dinner — Hosted by the South Creek Lions in Gillett, doors open at 4:30 p.m. The menu includes turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, baked beans, home baked bread and pie. Cost: $12. Take outs available.
Wine & Design — Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Cost: $40. Snacks and drinks provided. Register: www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-event-red-barn-in-snow
“All Together Now” Musical Revue — Hamilton-Gibson Productions is 7:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com, 570-724-2079 or at the door
Auditions for “Shrew: A Tale Retold” — 2:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No preparation or experience is required. FMI: hamgib@gmail.com or call 570-724-2079
Photography Exhibit — Mansfield University senior and Advanced Photography student Jessica Watters will hold a photographic exhibition at the Red Skillet in Wellsboro today through Friday, Nov. 19 with a closing reception from 6-8 p.m.FMI: 570-418-3400 or wattersjr21@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4505 or mcampbel@mansfield.edu
Christmas Bazaar — See Nov. 12 listing for details.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Youth Competitive Fishing Informational Meeting — Noon Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro. The meeting will focus on how youth can join and formation of a youth/high school team in this area. FMI: 570-337-0920, 7171-315-8951 or 570-724-5138
Harvest Dinner — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Community Center. Indoor dining, take-out or local delivery available. Cost: $10/adults, $5/children, free/preschool. Benefits Northern Tier Recreation Authority. FMI: 814-326-4725
“The Crucible” — See Nov. 12 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.
Auditions for “Shrew: A Tale Retold” — See Nov. 13 listing for details. Time today is 5 p.m.
Running Deer Fun Shoot — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Running Deer Shoot — 1-4 p.m. at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Fee: $2/pass. Cash prizes and frozen turkeys. FMI: 607-857-4631
MONDAY, NOV. 15
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Free Pet Distemper Vaccines — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and 1:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Animal Care Sanctuary clinic in Wellsboro. Owners can also get rabies vaccine for $5.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Pressure Gauge Testing — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Penn State Extension conference room in the Tioga County Courthouse, 118 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Registration not required. FMI: 570-666-9011 or azd241@psu.edu
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Community Thanksgiving Dinner — Noon to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 122 Church St., Westfield. Free to all. Home delivery within eight miles of Westfield or take-out available. Pre-register for delivery: 814-367-2973 or message @firstbaptistchurchwestfieldpa
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Artist Reception — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 with Steve and Rita Bower in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI:570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Running Deer Fun Shoot — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Running Deer Shoot — 1-4 p.m. at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Fee: $2/pass. Cash prizes and frozen turkeys. FMI: 607-857-4631
COMING SOON
Holiday Bake Sale — Tuesday, Nov. 23. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church at 1523 Jackson Center Road, Millerton.
Fall Into Blues — This Billtown Blues Association fundraiser returns to the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport on Saturday, Nov. 27 with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. start. Admission: $15/general public, $10/BBA members. FMI: www.billtownblues.org or visit BBA on Facebook
Book Club — Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 to discuss “Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover. FMI: visit Blossburg Memorial Library
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — Dec. 4, and Jan. 1, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
Monotype Workshop — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 with Rita and Steve Bower at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.. Cost: $50 (nonrefundable), includes all materials. Class size limited to 10. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
‘Christmas in the Village’ — Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Heritage Village & Farm Museum, Route 14, gates 2 & 3, Troy. Holiday program, Festival of Trees, bake sale, gifts, Santa, free admission, refreshments and kids craft.
Red Cross Blood Drive — Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists (crochet, knit, embroidery, spinning, etc.) are meeting from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.
Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday.
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Painting Photography Exhibit — Paul Bozzo of Mansfield will exhibit work in The Loomis Gallery at Mansfield University from Oct. 25 to Nov. 18. The Loomis Gallery is located in Allen Hall. Hours/FMI: mansfield.edu/art/gallery.cfm
Art Exhibit — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center has two exhibits: a display by Warren Goodrich and an exhibit by Steve and Rita Bower. Gallery located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Open noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. FMI: 570-724-1917
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts through November. There are new books for adults and children including outdoor and hunting. Check for CDs and DVDs. All books have been in storage since 2019.
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Nov. 24 next date) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Influenza Vaccines — Drive-thru clinics at Laurel Health Centers in Bradford and Tioga counties during October. Call your center for times and dates. FMI: 1-833-528-7354 or laurelhc.org
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday (will not meet Nov. 18).
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours begin in November; food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.