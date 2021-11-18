FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Pressure Gauge Testing — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Penn State Extension conference room in the Tioga County Courthouse, 118 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Registration not required. FMI: 570-666-9011 or azd241@psu.edu
Photography Exhibit Closing Reception — 6-8 p.m. at the Red Skillet, Main Street, Wellsboro, by Mansfield University senior and Advanced Photography student Jessica Watters. FMI: 570-418-3400 or wattersjr21@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4505 or mcampbel@mansfield.edu
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Community Thanksgiving Dinner — Noon to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 122 Church St., Westfield. Free. Home delivery within eight miles of Westfield or take-out available. Pre-register for delivery: 814-367-2973 or message @firstbaptistchurchwestfieldpa
Tioga Lights Parade — Lineup at 4:30 p.m. on Summit Street. Register: 570-835-5803 or tfrank1@stny.rr.com. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Immediately after the parade, visit with Santa at the Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall on Rarrick Drive,et a free photo with Santa, cookies and cocoa, and watch the Christmas tree lighting.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Artist Reception — 1-4 p.m. with Steve and Rita Bower in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI:570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
Holiday Bake Sale — Tuesday, Nov. 23. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church at 1523 Jackson Center Road, Millerton.
Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Meets 7 p.m. in the Clubhouse at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
THURSDAY, NOV. 25 HAPPY THANKSGIVING FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Sight-In Day — The range is open to the public at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Stage Fright presents ‘The Last Waltz’ — 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro, Stage Fright and seven guest musicians will recreate The Last Waltz, the famous farewell concert given on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976 by The Band. FMI/Tickets: 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Fall Into Blues — This Billtown Blues Association fundraiser returns to the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport on Saturday, Nov. 27 with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. start. Admission: $15/general public, $10/BBA members. FMI: www.billtownblues.org or visit BBA on Facebook
Christmas Fling/Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Clymer Fire Hall, Sabinsville Ambulance, Clymer Baptist Church, Kim’s Country Maple and Sunrise Maple along route 349, Westfield. FMI: Sabinsville Christmas Fling on Facebook
Shop Small Town — There will be vendors and a visit from Santa between noon and 4 p.m. in downtown businesses in Blossburg for Small Business Saturday. FMI: Blossburg Together page on Facebook
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Robert Schultz Benefit — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Mansfield YMCA. Food, prizes and games. To donate: Visit any Citizens And Northern Bank, mail to 1085 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933 and indicate for Robert Shultz’s medical expenses or Go Fund Me at https://gofund.Me/377d70b7.
COMING SOON
Book Club — Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 to discuss “Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover. FMI: visit Blossburg Memorial Library
Free Pet Distemper Vaccines — 1:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Animal Care Sanctuary clinic in Wellsboro. Owners can also get a rabies vaccine for $5.
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — Dec. 4, and Jan. 1, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
Holiday Choral Concert — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 by Mansfield University Music Department in Steadman Theatre. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/seniors, students and children, free/ faculty, staff and students with MU ID. Order online at music.mansfield.edu.
Monotype Workshop — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 with Rita and Steve Bower at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.. Cost: $50 (nonrefundable), includes all materials. Class size limited to 10. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Psalm 100 Choir Christmas Cantata — Presents “O Little Town of Bethlehem” 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church. Handicap accessible. Refreshments following the program. Carmen E. Toby, choir director; and Kathy Fuhrer pianist.
Christmas in the Village — Sunday, Dec 5, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Heritage Village & Farm Museum, Route 14, gates 2 & 3, Troy. Holiday program, Festival of Trees, bake sale, gifts, Santa, free admission, refreshments and kids craft.
Red Cross Blood Drive — Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
Church Bazaar — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church, 100 Smith Road, Mainesburg. Free admissionp; masks recommended. Lunch available. Soup for sale.
Photos with Santa — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, at Mansfield University’s Straughn Auditorium at 35 Straughn Drive, Mansfield. Cost: $20 for two 4X6 inch photos with Santa. Refreshments provided. Proceeds benefit Northern Tier Camp Cadet, a summer camp for boys and girls, ages 12-15. FMI: 570-560-1361
National Wreaths Across America Day — Wreath ceremonies will take place on Dec. 18 in Covington at the green and in Liberty at the Liberty VFW at 9 a.m.; at the Blossburg Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.; and in Mansfield at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Wreath laying in the respective cemeteries will be held immediately afterward. Livestreamed on the Wreaths Across America – Blossburg Facebook page.
RECURRING EVENTS
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists (crochet, knit, embroidery, spinning, etc.) are meeting from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.
Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday.
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Painting Photography Exhibit — Paul Bozzo of Mansfield will exhibit work in The Loomis Gallery at Mansfield University from Oct. 25 to Nov. 18. The Loomis Gallery is located in Allen Hall. Hours/FMI: mansfield.edu/art/gallery.cfm
Art Exhibit — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center has two exhibits: a display by Warren Goodrich and an exhibit by Steve and Rita Bower. Gallery located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Open noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. FMI: 570-724-1917
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts through November. There are new books for adults and children including outdoor and hunting. Check for CDs and DVDs. All books have been in storage since 2019.
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Nov. 24 next date) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Influenza Vaccines — Drive-thru clinics at Laurel Health Centers in Bradford and Tioga counties during October. Call your center for times and dates. FMI: 1-833-528-7354 or laurelhc.org
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday (will not meet Nov. 18).
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours begin in November; food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
