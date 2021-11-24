FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Rifle Sight-In Day — The range is open to the public at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
“I See You” Photography Exhibit — Mansfield University student Aleksandr Goncharov exhibits photographs now to Dec. 3, at The Red Skillet in Wellsboro. A closing reception will be held on Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. FMI:“I See You” by “Alex Goncharoff” on Facebook, 570-404-4111 or goncharovav16@mansfield.edu
Stage Fright presents The Band’s “Last Waltz’ — 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Tickets/Reservations: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Fall Into Blues — This Billtown Blues Association fundraiser returns to the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. start. Admission: $15/general public, $10/BBA members. FMI: www.billtownblues.org or visit BBA on Facebook
Christmas Fling/Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Clymer Fire Hall, Sabinsville Ambulance, Clymer Baptist Church, Kim’s Country Maple and Sunrise Maple along route 349, Westfield. FMI: Sabinsville Christmas Fling on Facebook
Christmas in a Small Town — Vendors and a visit from Santa between noon and 4 p.m. in downtown Blossburg. Blossburg Memorial Library hosts an Open House 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Door prizes, giveaways, activities, contests, coloring activities and free books for kids. FMI: Blossburg Together page on Facebook
Christmas in a Small Town and Galeton Lights On Water — Vendors and activities all day in Collins Park and Santa in pavilion at 4 with fireworks at 6 p.m. FMI: www.visitgaleton.com/christmas.php or 814-655-6740
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Robert Schultz Benefit — 1-4 p.m. at the Mansfield YMCA. Food, prizes and games. To donate: Visit any Citizens And Northern Bank, mail to 1085 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933 and indicate for Robert Shultz’s medical expenses or Go Fund Me at https://gofund.Me/377d70b7.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
Book Club — Meets 4 p.m. to discuss “Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover. FMI: atBlossburg Memorial Library
Free Pet Distemper Vaccines — 1:30-3:45 p.m. at the Animal Care Sanctuary clinic in Wellsboro. Owners can also get a rabies vaccine for $5.
Holiday Greens Workshop — 6 p.m. in the Wellsboro United Methodist Church’s Epworth Hall by the Wellsboro Garden Club. Free. Bring your own materials or use those brought by club members. No pre-registration is required. FMI: sbrog@ptd.net or 570-724-1617
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
Dickens of a Book Sale — Starts today through Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Green Free Library in Wellsboro. Hours today are 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. FMI: 570-724-4876
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 1 listing for details.
Practical Nursing Program Information Session — 6:30 p.m. at the Penn College Wellsboro campus at 22 Walnut Street. Register/FMI: 570-724-7703
Chicken and Biscuit Benefit Dinner — 5-8 p.m. at the Middlebury Township Fire Hall to raise funds for the medical expenses of Celestia Fuhrer. Cost: $10. To make a donation, 570-793-8648 or 570-439-7038
Angel Chimes Poetry Reading and Holiday Harp Music — 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, by local author Judith Sornberger and harp music by Cheryl Hein Walters. Light refreshments. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Roseville Borough Tree Lighting Celebration — Social time will be at 6 p.m. at the community center with a hot dog roast, hot beverages, make your own s’mores and cookies. Tree lighting and caroling at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be there.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 1 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dickens of a Concert — Hamilton-Gibson’s Children and Youth Choirs will perform at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Tickets can be purchased at the door. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
McNett Country Band — 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Admission: $8/person
Dickens of a Christmas — At 9 a.m. Wellsboro’s downtown streets close and become an early Victorian marketplace featuring vendors, concessions, crafts, performers, open houses and more. Tree lighting. FMI: 570-724-1926 or www.wellsboropa.com
“A Christmas Carol Performances — 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 1 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
Holiday Choral Concert — 7:30 p.m. by Mansfield University Music Department in Steadman Theatre. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/seniors, students and children, free/ faculty, staff and students with MU ID. Tickets: music.mansfield.edu
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Monotype Workshop — 1-4 p.m. with Rita and Steve Bower at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.. Cost: $50 (nonrefundable), includes materials. Class limited to 10. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Psalm 100 Choir Christmas Cantata — Presents “O Little Town of Bethlehem” 3 p.m. at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church. Refreshments after the program. Carmen E. Toby, choir director; and Kathy Fuhrer pianist.
Christmas in the Village — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Heritage Village & Farm Museum, Route 14, gates 2 & 3, Troy. Holiday program, Festival of Trees, bake sale, gifts, Santa, free admission, refreshments and kids craft.
Dickens of a Book Sale — See Dec. 1 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Choral Concert — See Dec. 4 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol Performances — See Dec. 4 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre.
Ice Fishing Open House — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tackle Shack, 9683 Route 287, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-5138
COMING SOON
Dickens of a Book Sale — At the Green Free Library in Wellsboro through Dec. 12. Hours Dec. 6-9 is 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Dec. 10-12 is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. FMI: 570-724-4876
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Will host the Wellsboro High School Dickens Choir at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Red Cross Blood Drive — Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
Choral Christmas Concert — Featuring Wellsboro High School’s Dickens Choir, women’s ensemble, men’s ensemble and full chorus on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the WASD auditorium.
Christmas on Main Street — Displays of Shiny Brite ornaments throughout Wellsboro, along with vendors, holiday activities Dec. 10-12. FMI: www.wellsborochristmasonmainstreet.com.
“A Rocky Mountain Christmas” — John Denver tribute show by Ted Vigil is 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Tickets: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
“All My Favorite Textures” — Ceramic exhibit by Chris Longwell on display at Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Light refreshments. FMI: https://meritpages.com/Chris_Longwell
Church Bazaar — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church, 100 Smith Road, Mainesburg. Free admission; masks recommended. Lunch available. Soup for sale.
Holiday Concert featuring Aerial Violinist Janice Martin — 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y., by the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Tickets/FMI: https://clemenscenter.org or 607-734-8191
Photos with Santa — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, at Mansfield University’s Straughn Auditorium at 35 Straughn Drive, Mansfield. Cost: $20. Refreshments provided. Proceeds benefit Northern Tier Camp Cadet, a summer camp for boys and girls, ages 12-15. FMI: 570-560-1361
National Wreaths Across America Day — Ceremonies take place on Dec. 18 in Covington at the green and in Liberty at the Liberty VFW at 9 a.m.; at the Blossburg Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.; and in Mansfield at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Wreath laying will be held immediately afterward. Live streamed on the Wreaths Across America – Blossburg Facebook page.
Christmas Bird Counts — The Tiadaghton Audubon Society will hold two Counts: Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Cowanesque area and Friday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Wellsboro-Mansfield area. Counters can also participate at home. To volunteer: tasmember@yahoo.com or 570-948-9052
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — Jan. 1, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
RECURRING EVENTS
Friends of The Green Free Library Basket Raffle — Fundraiser for the library now through Dec. 4. Drawing at 2 p.m. in the Library.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists (crochet, knit, embroidery, spinning, etc.) are meeting from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.
Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917
Art Exhibit — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center has two exhibits: a display by Warren Goodrich and an exhibit by Steve and Rita Bower. Gallery located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Open noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. FMI: 570-724-1917
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts through November. There are new books for adults and children including outdoor and hunting. Check for CDs and DVDs. All books have been in storage since 2019.
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, between August- May, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday (will not meet Nov. 18).
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours begin in November; food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
