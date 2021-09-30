FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Wellsboro First Friday — Live music, art, games for kids, special discounts in retail businesses and restaurants, and more from 4-8 p.m. in Wellsboro’s downtown business district. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Rabies Vaccine Clinic — Hosted by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries 1-3 p.m. o at the Tioga County Fairgrounds under the pavilion. Cost: $10/rabies, $15/distemper, $15/microchip. Payment by cash or check only. FMI: 570-376-3646 or secondchanceAS@yahoo.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Life Chain — 2-3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 6 and Main Street, Mansfield. Placards will be provided. FMI: 570-662-2057
National Life Chain Prayer Vigil — 2-3 p.m. along Main Street, Wellsboro, from Central to East avenues. Meet at green at 1:45 p.m. Bring a chair if unable to stand an hour. FMI: 570-724-9095
Barrels Save Boobies Benefit — Sign-up 9 a.m. Leadline and pee-wee classes start at 10:30 a.m., then exhibition, show begins at noon at 140 Cherry Flats Road, Wellsboro. Wear pink. Cash prizes, high point, award, chance auction, raffles, more. FMI: trescottd@gmail.com or 607-857-0874
Walk In Penn’s Woods — 11 a.m. until noon at Colton Point State Park, 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro. Half mile hike on flat to moderate terrain will highlight park features, early photographs and stories of the pavilions and trails created by the Colton Point CCC Camp in the 1930s. Free. Snacks provided. Bring picnic lunch if desired.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together (LIFT) — Starts at 9 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 3536 Nauvoo Road, Liberty. Sessions are held twice a week for one hour over eight weeks. Cos: $60. Register: extension.psu.edu/lift or 877-345-0691
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Dining with Diabetes Virtual Program — For adults with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes and their families, classes offer healthy meal planning, food demonstrations, online discussions and new physical activity choices. Classes begin today, noon-1 p.m., and continue weekly Oct. 12, 19 and 26 with follow-up Jan. 4, 20202. Fee: $15. Register by Oct. 1: extension.psu.edu or 877-345-0691
Human Trafficking Awareness — Virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. featuring Rebecca McDonald, president and founder of WAR International, on human trafficking awareness and economic empowerment. FMI/Register: rewrittenusa@gmail.com or rewrittenoffice@gmail.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Cavage and Sudigala Concert — At 7 p.m., the guitar/banjo bluegrass duo will perform in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Audience may bring beverages, snacks. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
Sylvia — This theatrical performance begins at 7 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets/FMI: hgp.booktix.com,t 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Ham Dinner — Doors open 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the South Creek Fire Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, vegetables, baked beans and home baked bread, pie and cake plus coffee or lemonade. Cost: $12. FMI: South Creek Lions Club on Facebook
Music of Simon & Garfunkel — Musicians AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli will perform at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Audience may bring beverages, snacks. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com
Sylvia — For details, see Oct. 8 listing.
13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge — Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township. Register online at www.stepoutdoors.org. FMI: 570-835-5281
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
5-Stand Sporting Clays — Sign up 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to shoot at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Sylvia — For details, see Oct. 8 listing. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.
COMING SOON
Red Cross Blood Drive — Oct. 14 and Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
Coat Drive — Going on now through Oct. 15 by the South Creek Lions in Gillett and Morgan Contracting. Coats, gloves, hats and mittens can be left off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, N.Y. or at State Farm Insurance in Troy. Coat giveaway in late October
Healing Trauma Conference — Oct. 15-17, Rewritten will host guest presenter Camilla Swain, a trained trauma advocate, at Mountaintop Grace Community Church 6531 Route 414, Liberty. Register by Oct. 13 at rewrittenusa@gmail.com or rewrittenoffice@gmail.com
Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar — 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, 810 SR 49, Ulysses. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Register: 814-274-9769, www.RepCauser.com, 570-724-1390 or www.RepOwlett.com
Wine & Design — Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Cost: $40. Snacks and drinks provided. Register: www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-event-red-barn-in-snow
RECURRING EVENTS
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays Sept. 14 to Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
Yoga & Art — Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1 through 6 in the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Pre-registration required; forms can be found on Facebook and at the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Sept. 29 next date) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-662-2130
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287, Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.