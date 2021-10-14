FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Community-Wide Yard Sales — Throughout Wellsboro and surrounding communities. Check out the map in this week’s newspaper.
Dance — 7-10 p.m. at HLW American Legion Post 235, Rt. 287, Tioga. Cover charge: $10 with buffet. Paul Mattison & Crew perform.
Community Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Millerton United Methodist Church on Main Street, Millerton. Appointments recommended. Wear a mask and bring a photo ID. FMI: 800-Red Cross (1-800-773-2767) or RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Millerton UMC
Sylvia — This theatrical performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets/FMI: hgp.booktix.com, 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Coat Drive — The South Creek Lions in Gillett and Morgan Contracting conclude event today. Coats, gloves, hats and mittens can be left off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, N.Y. or at State Farm Insurance in Troy. Coat giveaway in late October
Healing Trauma Conference — Rewritten will host guest presenter Camilla Swain, a trained trauma advocate, for three-day conference at Mountaintop Grace Community Church 6531 Route 414, Liberty. Register by Oct. 13 at rewrittenusa@gmail.com or rewrittenoffice@gmail.com
Allegany Artisans Studio Tour — Select studios open 5-8 p.m. with all 32 artists in 25 working studios open over weekend in Allegany County, New York. Tour map available at www.AlleganyArtisans.com, and pick up a brochure at any of the participating studios.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Honoring Arthur “Gene” Dewey — Special ceremony honors this Mansfield area native for more than 50-year public service career starting at 11 a.m. at The History Center on Main Street at 61 North Main St., Mansfield. Open to everyone. Free. Meet and greet will follow.
Community-Wide Yard Sales — Throughout Wellsboro and surrounding communities. Check out the map in this week’s newspaper.
Mountain Souls Documentary — Film that tells the story of Dorothy and Robert Webber will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Admission by donation; proceeds to fund a scholarship for a forestry student.
Chili Cook-Off for Critters — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to benefit Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries to be held at Rockwell’s Feed, Farm and Pet Supply at 1943 Shumway Hill Road, Wellsboro. Public tasting: $5/adult, $3/children under 12 plus vote for three favorites. Chefs compete for cash prizes and trophy. Register to enter: www.secondchanceas.org. FMI: secondchanceAs@yahoo.com or 570-376-3646
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Healing Trauma Conference —See Oct. 15 listing for details
Sylvia — For details, see Oct. 8 listing.
Allegany Artisans Studio Tour — See Oct. 15 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Feast of St. Luke Healing Service — 8 and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, corner of Charles and Pearl streets in Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-4771
Mansfield University Fall Choral Collage — at 2:30 p.m. in Steadman Theatre featuring five choral ensembles. Free; reserve tickets in advance at 570-662-4710 or sherbst@mansfield.edu.
Healing Trauma Conference —See Oct. 15 listing for details
Allegany Artisans Studio Tour — See Oct. 15 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
Identity Theft & Scams — Learn what to look for and how to protect yourself at this free program 7-9 p.m. at Wellsboro High School Auditorium, 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-0775
Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar — 6 p.m. at the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, 810 SR 49, Ulysses. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Register: 814-274-9769, www.RepCauser.com, 570-724-1390 or www.RepOwlett.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group — Meets 6:30 p.m in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-439-2000 or tiogacountylyme@palyme.org
The Well Armed Woman — County chapter meets 5:30 p.m. at the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support Fundraising Banquet — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at New Covenant Academy, 310 Extension Street, Mansfield. Tickets: $15. FMI: 570-948-2020 or heartoftioga@gmail.com
Moondance — Van Morrison tribute band will open the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 73rd season at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts. Season pass or $25 at door. FMI: www.wellsborocca.org, 570-724-6220 or stop in the Deane Center.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Drive-Thru Ham Dinner — 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville. Cost $10. Benefit Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Jerry and Helen Gaye Benefit — Starts noon at the Howard S. Lines Knoxville VFW Post 6753 at 703 Boatman Road, Knoxville. Free admission, live music, auction, yard sale and raffle. Benefits Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries Heading Home Center. FMI: 814-326-4321 or 1-607-382-5448
Moondance — See Oct. 22 listing for details.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
150th Anniversary Sunday Service — 9:45 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 1523 Jackson Center Road, Millerton. Light refreshments after service.
Running Deer Fun Shoot — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24 at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Autumn Chorale — 2:30pm in the First Baptist Church parking lot, Central Avenue, Wellsboro, featuring the Hamilton-Gibsons Children’s Choir and the Young Mens/Young Women’s Choirs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street. Masks are required if indoor. Tickets: $8/adults and $4/students/children 18 and younger. FMI: hamiltongibson.org
Wine & Design — Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Cost: $40. Snacks and drinks provided. Register: www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-event-red-barn-in-snow
Youth Competitive Fishing Informational Meeting — Noon Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro. The meeting will focus on how youth can join and formation of a youth/high school team in this area. FmI: 570-337-0920, 7171-315-8951 or 570-724-5138
Red Cross Blood Drive — Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts through November. There are new books for adults and children including outdoor and hunting. Check for CDs and DV’s. All books have been in storage since 2019.
“Inspired by Egypt” — Exhibit of watercolors, sculpture, drawings and mixed media monotypes by Steve and Rita Bower is open 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays Sept. 14 to Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
Yoga & Art — Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1 through 6 in the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Pre-registration required; forms can be found on Facebook and at the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Oct. 27 next date) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Influenza Vaccines — Drive-thru clinics at Laurel Health Centers in Bradford and Tioga counties during October. Call your center for times and dates. FMI: 1-833-528-7354 or laurelhc.org
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
COMING SOON
Area Agency on Aging Public Hearing — 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 via Zoom or conference call. The purpose is to provide information on the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget and aging services available, receive feedback and answer questions. FMI: bsstaaa.org
“Desert Paradise” Bob Ross-Style Painting Class with Russell Richard — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Cost: $50 cash or check. All materials supplied. Register: classes@paintingwithrussell.com
Running Deer Shoots — 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, rain or shine at Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club, 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Open to public. High adult score and youth score receive prizes. Fee: $2/pass. FMI: 607-857-4631
Women in Agriculture 2021 — Tioga County Conservation District will hold a workshop 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 3. in the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Free, includes lunch. Pre-registration required by Oct. 29: 570-724-1801
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fair grounds —Nov. 6, Dec. 4, and Jan. 1, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
